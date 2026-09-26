Colts’ Shane Steichen Pinpoints Key Area Indianapolis Must Improve in Week 3 Clash

Heading into Week 3, the Indianapolis Colts are facing heat after sputtering on defense.

Their Week 1 and Week 2 clashes resulted in grim losses, but head coach Shane Steichen made his stance clear — improving one key area could change the trajectory of their season.

Colts’ Shane Steichen Emphasizes Importance of Effective Defense

As reported by JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com, Steichen highlighted the Colts’ priority ahead of their meeting with the Texans.

“We’ve got to tackle better,” he said. “I think we had a ton of missed tackles last week, last couple weeks, and those are leading to explosive plays, especially in the run game. And then we’ve got to be great on the back end in coverage. I mean, it’s all part of it. All ties in together. The rush and coverage work together, and we got to get that stuff cleaned up moving forward so we’re not giving up those big plays and those yards.”

Indianapolis has allowed 1,029 yards through their past two games; the most in the NFL right now.

To be blunt, their defense thus far has been historic in all the wrong ways under the guidance of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Even with their disastrous production underway, Steichen remains confident in Anarumo, who has served in this role since January 2025.

“I have confidence in Lou, no doubt about it,” Steichen said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. “He’s been doing it for a long time in this league. He’s had success in this league, and I have no doubt that this thing will get turned defensively.”

Steichen’s confidence is reassuring, but their Week 3 performance will be telling.

Where the Colts Stand Right Now

Riding 0-2 overall shouldn’t be too alarming right now — not yet, at least.

The only team in the AFC South with a win on the board is the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).

Not to mention, according to ESPN’s FPI, Indianapolis’ remaining schedule should be lighter than it was early on. They currently have the fourth-easiest schedule moving forward.

Looking at the Colts’ upcoming matchup, Steichen pointed out Houston’s strengths.

“They’re really good when they can pin their ears back and rush,” he said. “I think yeah, staying ahead of the chains, staying on schedule, being able to run the ball – and I think we did that well last week, and continue to try to emphasize that.”

Defense has been a sore spot for Indianapolis this season, but their offense has been relatively productive.

Not all hope is lost for the Colts — Steichen has plenty to work with. But without a reliable defensive squad, trouble may loom.