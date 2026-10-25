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Colts Trade Pitch Sends $39 Million DT to Panthers After Loss to Vikings

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Shane Steichen
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have now faced yet another loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Unable to pull off a victory, the Colts are inching closer to a fire sale.

In fact, one of the latest trade proposals involves one of Indianapolis’ defensive tackles.

Colts Could Send Grover Stewart to Panthers

Grover Stewart
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Per Wynston Wilcox of FanSided, 33-year-old Grover Stewart could make a new home with the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s how his trade pitch plays out:

Panthers receive:

  • DT Grover Stewart
  • 2027 Fifth-Round Pick

Colts Receive: 

  • 2027 Fourth-Round Pick (via MIN)
  • 2027 Seventh-Round Pick

“The Panthers are going to want a pick back in return as part of this deal, simply because they are still outside of their true contention window. Sure, they can win this division again, but they aren’t a true threat in the NFC just yet,” Wilcox wrote.

“They’re probably a year away from that and need one more draft to get the depth they’ll need to truly be good in 2027. That said, to get a pick back, that also means they’ll have to give up something a little steeper. Stewart has been a really good interior defensive lineman over his career, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Panthers get aggressive.”

Ultimately, Stewart could be a key trade chip for the Colts.

Indianapolis isn’t likely to ship all of its chips away at once, but Stewart would be a solid opportunity.

Grover Stewart
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts and DeForest Buckner #99 celebrate after a sack on Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Snapshot of Stewart, Colts This Season

Grover Stewart
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Seattle Seahawksat Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Looking at Stewart specifically, he’s appeared in six games this season.

In those six games, he’s logged 20 total tackles (five solo, 15 assisted) with half a sack.

He is now in the midst of his 10th season playing in the NFL.

The Colts selected him with the No. 144 pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

His entire career has been spent with Indy.

Shane Steichen
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts talks into a headset prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Indianapolis is now 2-5 overall in the AFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) lead in first, followed by the Colts, Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

With another loss in the bag, Indianapolis is now left to regroup and gear up for its Week 8 clash against the Jaguars.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Colts Trade Pitch Sends $39 Million DT to Panthers After Loss to Vikings

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