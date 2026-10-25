Colts Trade Pitch Sends $39 Million DT to Panthers After Loss to Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts have now faced yet another loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Unable to pull off a victory, the Colts are inching closer to a fire sale.

In fact, one of the latest trade proposals involves one of Indianapolis’ defensive tackles.

Colts Could Send Grover Stewart to Panthers

Per Wynston Wilcox of FanSided, 33-year-old Grover Stewart could make a new home with the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s how his trade pitch plays out:

Panthers receive:

DT Grover Stewart

2027 Fifth-Round Pick

Colts Receive:

2027 Fourth-Round Pick (via MIN)

2027 Seventh-Round Pick

“The Panthers are going to want a pick back in return as part of this deal, simply because they are still outside of their true contention window. Sure, they can win this division again, but they aren’t a true threat in the NFC just yet,” Wilcox wrote.

“They’re probably a year away from that and need one more draft to get the depth they’ll need to truly be good in 2027. That said, to get a pick back, that also means they’ll have to give up something a little steeper. Stewart has been a really good interior defensive lineman over his career, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Panthers get aggressive.”

Ultimately, Stewart could be a key trade chip for the Colts.

Indianapolis isn’t likely to ship all of its chips away at once, but Stewart would be a solid opportunity.

Snapshot of Stewart, Colts This Season

Looking at Stewart specifically, he’s appeared in six games this season.

In those six games, he’s logged 20 total tackles (five solo, 15 assisted) with half a sack.

He is now in the midst of his 10th season playing in the NFL.

The Colts selected him with the No. 144 pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

His entire career has been spent with Indy.

Indianapolis is now 2-5 overall in the AFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) lead in first, followed by the Colts, Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

With another loss in the bag, Indianapolis is now left to regroup and gear up for its Week 8 clash against the Jaguars.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.