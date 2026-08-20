Colts Receive Tyler Warren Update From Insider After Injury Scare

The Indianapolis Colts have spent the first half of training camp monitoring the injury statuses of several players who were banged up from last season. On Wednesday, though, the team was dealt a new concern when star tight end Tyler Warren was forced out of practice with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Sure enough, further testing revealed that Warren is dealing with an abductor strain, with the expectation being that he will miss a week of action. With Week 1 drawing near, though, fans are concerned about the possibility of Warren missing time in the regular season. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, though, there’s no reason for fans to be concerned about Warren’s injury status.

Insider Shoots Down Tyler Warren Injury Concern

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Warren immediately became a key piece in the Colts’ offense last season, which initially saw them take the league by storm. Warren battled injuries throughout the year, but he still managed to suit up for all 17 games, catching 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns, which earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

With Michael Pittman Jr. no longer in town, Indy is going to need guys to step up in the passing game, and while he plays at tight end (whereas Pittman is a wide receiver), Warren is going to be a big piece of the equation. It certainly doesn’t help matters that Alec Pierce, the team’s new No. 1 wideout, is still recovering from an ankle injury, which has shined and even brighter spotlight on Warren.

Seeing Warren leave practice early was quite concerning, and while he did return to the field to watch the rest of the action unfold, he ultimately did not participate in any more drills. His aforementioned injury certainly explains why that’s the case, and while any sort of absence at this time of year is rightfully a cause for concern, Rapoport doesn’t see Warren’s injury causing him to miss much time.

“I think he’s gonna be completely good,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He’s gonna be ready for Week 1 … I expect him to be back probably after a week or so, but none of that matters, because there’s nothing to be back for. He’ll be back for Week 1, which is the only important thing.”

Colts Hoping Tyler Warren Returns From Injury Sooner Rather Than Later

This is all good news for the Colts, as they will certainly take things easy with Warren as he works his way back to full health. Missing action during training camp and missing action during the regular season are two completely different things, so if Warren needs more time to get himself back up to speed, Indy is going to give it to him.

With Warren out, the veteran Mo Alie-Cox will see an uptick in snaps with the first-team offense, with Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory factoring into the mix behind him. Warren missing time obviously isn’t ideal, but all signs are pointing to this being a brief absence, so look for him to get back out on the field at some point next week.