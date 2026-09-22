Jaguars’ Loss to Broncos Brings Back Ugly Memories of AFC Wildcard Playoff Loss vs. Bills

The first cracks have started showing in Liam Coen’s Jaguars in Year 2. Or did they just surface again from 2025?

Jacksonville’s pass rush struggles were hard to watch this Sunday vs. the Broncos. They couldn’t manage to sack Bo Nix once. They did hit him, though, only three times, including just once in the fourth quarter (by edge rusher Travon Walker).

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco felt the Jaguars’ inability to create pressure on the Broncos, especially late in the game, was one of the primary reasons they lost in Week 2.

It took him right back to last season’s AFC wildcard round.

Jaguars Pass Rush Problems Haunting Them Since 2025

“Sunday’s scenario was like the AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Bills in January,” DiRocco writes. “The Jaguars sacked Josh Allen once and hit him three times — none of which came in the fourth quarter. Allen drove the Bills to two touchdowns to erase the Jaguars’ fourth-quarter leads.”

It’s like deja vu all over again, the same old tape playing on repeat.

Jacksonville gets comfortable on the road, builds a solid cushion, and then completely flatlines when the game gets tight in the second half.

Just like that January wild-card exit in Buffalo, the pass rush completely vanished when it mattered most. Sacking the opposing quarterback once and generating zero heat in the fourth quarter left the secondary stranded on an island, giving them all day to pick apart a gassed defense.