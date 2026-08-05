Jaguars Camp Notes Settle Offseason Buzz Around Travis Hunter’s Primary Role

The Jaguars aren’t guessing with Travis Hunter anymore. As NFL insiders projected all offseason, the two-way star is taking snaps as a “key cornerback” and a part-time wide receiver, but playing on both sides of the ball nonetheless.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed the theory via his camp notes from July 31.

“The Jaguars are crystallizing the plan for Hunter, who will be a key cornerback and a “package” wide receiver to take advantage of his make-you-miss ability,” Fowler wrote.

The real plot twist isn’t that he’s going both ways. It’s how the staff is juggling his dual workload without causing mass confusion on the sideline.

Travis Hunter’s Reversible Jersey Sounds Genius

Coen found a brilliant way out to keep things smoothly running with Hunter. A reversible jersey with each side reflecting the side of the ball Hunter is playing on.

“Travis Hunter in a reversible teal-and-white jersey to accommodate the two-way experiment that rages on. Hunter has a Jaguars employee help him reverse the jersey to reflect which side of the ball he’s playing on that present down,” Fowler notes.

Hunter has lived up to every bit of the two-way hype during the training camp. The two-way star underwent a mean 10-pound bulk to keep up with the physical demand of playing both ways, and the difference that made in his performance was evident.

“In one sequence of plays, Hunter played corner in a red zone dime package, then lined up one-on-one as an outside receiver — nearly making an absurdly difficult catch on a well-contested pass.”

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Hunter played 13 total snaps in the 11-on-11 periods, with seven coming on defense and six on offense during the 5th day of training camp.

DiRocco further added that Hunter played 69 snaps so far in total in the team periods this training camp, with 41 at cornerback and 28 at wide receiver, further confirming his primary position at cornerback.

“Hunter is needed at corner for the Jaguars, who lost Greg Newsome II and Tyson Campbell from last season. The Jaguars are eager to get four corners on the field, which means Hunter can pair with Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis,” Fowler adds.

That, and he’s keeping up with the rather packed receiver room too, both at the same time.

Liam Coen Details How Travis Hunter is Keeping up

Keeping up with running both ways can burn a rookie out fast, so Liam Coen is keeping things manageable for Hunter. He’ll learn the X’s and O’s of just those two positions, not the entire playbook.

“Quick screens, bubbles … what that looks like as a rep count, I still have no clue. He’s got to be able to know X, F, both those positions within the game plan and not the whole playbook,” Coen told Fowler. “Third down, red zone, two-minute, specific offense of plays in the normal flow of the game, we will package him in, as opposed to, ‘Look, bro, you’ve got to know the whole offense.’ That was a little much last year.”

It’s a practical approach that lets the Jags get the best out of the ex- Colorado star without running him into the ground.

“I think we have a better feel now at what he’s best at and where we need him,” Coen added.