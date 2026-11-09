Jaguars’ Jordan Davis Trade Could Seal Fate of $34M Starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster by trading for defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The move not only showed how valuable the team thought DaVon Hamilton was, but it also ensured that the injured defensive tackle would likely play his last snap with the team.

Hamilton tore his quadriceps in Week 8 and will be out for the rest of the season. The former third-round pick was in the last year of his three-year, $34M deal. Now, it seems unlikely he will return to the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade for Jordan Davis Ensures Fate of DaVon Hamilton

Hamilton spent all seven years of his NFL career with the Jaguars. He was one of their best run defenders and became a core player of the team. However, he is going to be 30 years old this offseason. Now, he is coming off of season-ending surgery.

His resume is likely going to demand a respectable contract, especially as he can now hit free agency. However, it is a risk for a team like the Jaguars who are trying to build a young roster with ascending talent.

The Jaguars arguably overpaid for Davis, but the role that Hamilton plays is key to the defense. More than that, it solves their issue beyond this year.

Jordan Davis Has Long-Term Stability in Jacksonville

The Jaguars just traded for Davis, who signed a three-year extension with the Eagles this offseason. Davis is 26 years old. He is fully healthy. More than that, he is signed through the 2029 season. His cap hit is only $15M in 2029 as well.

A lot of teams will see Davis as just a nose tackle. However, his role in the Jaguars’ defense is valuable. More than losing Hamilton, Arik Armstead will likely be a free agent this offseason as well.

So, the Jaguars can start to rebuild the room around Davis. The lack of money invested in the room beyond this year also makes it easy for the Jaguars to absorb the cap hit.

It looks like a lot to trade, but the Jaguars expect to pick late in round 1 this year. They have Davis signed for three years after the season, and when he is due for an extension, he will only be 29 years old. That is the age that Hamilton is right now.

So, they essentially reset the clock on Hamilton and do not have to worry about paying big money to an aging player coming off of an injury.

Davis was acquired for a first-round pick this year and a 2029 second-round pick. The Jaguars also added Davon Godchaux to the defensive line. However, he is not signed beyond this year and was added for a much cheaper draft cost.

The Jaguars added Jessie Bates to their secondary earlier as well. The team is clearly going all-in on this roster. Davis is the piece that has ties beyond this season.