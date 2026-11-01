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$34M Defender May Have Played Final Snap With Jaguars

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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Davon Hamilton #52 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in their 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While head coach Liam Coen did not have confirmation of the injury, he noted that the injury is extremely difficult, and all indications are that it is a serious injury that will feature a long recovery time.

“Extremely difficult,” said Coen on the Hamilton injury. “There’s not many better humans, better competitors, team guys. You should have seen Dham this week in practice. His leadership in D-line individual periods this week. Just the human, the competitor.”

The initial thought is a patellar tendon injury that would end his season, but the team did not confirm. If Hamilton misses the rest of the season, it could end up being the end of his tenure with the Jaguars.

Davon Hamilton Might Have Played Final Snap With Jacksonville Jaguars

DaVon Hamilton, Los Angeles Rams
GettyDaVon Hamilton #52 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hamilton is in the last year of his three-year, $34.3M extension with the Jaguars. The team was expected to look into extension talks with him this offseason, but the injury could change things. Hamtilon will be 30 years old next season.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Hamilton might not be ready for Week 1. He is going to have one big contract left in him, so he might want to work back to full health in 2027 before betting on himself for a long-term extension.

Still, if the Jaguars do not want to offer him a deal while he is injured, another desperate team could offer him a one-year deal and guaranteed playing time to revive his contract status. While the team had intentions of extending him in the offseason, the odds of him playing for another team in 2027 went up significantly due to the injury.

Hamilton is a former third-round pick who went 73rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent all seven years in his NFL career on the Jaguars. He has started 67 games for the Jaguars and was the best run defender on the Jaguars roster. Sitting at 5-2, the team might have to make a move.

Jaguars Have a Need at Defensive Tackle

Without Hamilton potentially in the long-term plans, the types of players the Jaguars can acquire have grown. They went from looking for a pass rusher on the line to looking for anyone who can provide depth on the defensive line.

Beyond that, the idea of adding a player who has a contract that extends beyond this year is now on the table. Zach Sieler of the Miami Dolphins makes a lot of sense. He has familiarity with the coaching staff, and while he is signed beyond this year, his salary makes more sense on the Jags now that they do not have Hamilton locked down.

The repercussions of the Hamilton injury could lead to the Jaguars being more active at the deadline and then Hamilton no longer being in the Jaguars plans.

Parker Hurley Parker Hurley covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also covers the Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers on various outlets. A veteran NFL writer and editor, his work has also appeared at FanSided, Full Press Coverage, Last Word on Sports, USA Today, and Sports Illustrated affiliates. More about Parker Hurley

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$34M Defender May Have Played Final Snap With Jaguars

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