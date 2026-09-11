ESPN Insider Drops Bold Parker Washington Extension Update Before Browns Game

It is rarely ever that a contract extension steals the spotlight right before a season opener, but given the year Parker Washington just put together, he deserves the hype.

While rumors suggest the two sides remain about $10 million apart on his desired annual value, ESPN insider Adam Schefter noted on The Pat McAfee Show that active dialogue remains ongoing—leaving a slim window for a last-minute deal before kickoff against the Browns.

“The Lions have shown a propensity to do deals in-season, so maybe Sam Laporta gets done into the season a little bit,” Schefter said.

“But I think there’ll be some extensions. Parker Washington and Jacksonville. I think there’ll be some extensions that get done by the time the opening games roll around.”

Parker Washington Contract Extension Before Week 1?

Schefter added that sources close to the situation also say that both sides are beginning to touch base and get on the same page. Then again, it could all be just talks, as they have been for weeks.

The window they have before the Browns’ game is razor thin, and general manager James Gladstone might not rush to carry out an extension quite as hefty as Washington’s before Sunday.

He has no problem carrying the talks into the regular season. And if he didn’t make it clear by Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen‘s extensions last season, he spelled it out too.

“In terms of any discussions around contract extension or what his future holds, I think we’re certainly in a position where we’re not going to stop talking and trying to figure something out, and I think we’ve certainly not shown any unwillingness to do stuff even during the course of the season, as you point back to last year,” Gladstone said in his Sep. 2 press conference.

Wide receiver-needy teams are ready to pay top-tier money in case they end up as free agents. The Cardinals just handed Michael Wilson a three-year, $75 million extension earlier this year. Washington could easily aim to cash in a contract in a similar pay range, if not a bit higher.

And, more importantly, the more the Jaguars wait, and the better Washington performs in the games to come, the higher that price is going to go.

Jaguars Can Lock In Washington Before Browns Game

Schefter’s inside scoop suggests Gladstone might also be thinking along those lines if he puts pen to paper before the Browns showdown.

“We’re still having that communication, that dialog. I have updates for my engagement every day,” Washington told reporters via 1010 XL earlier this week when asked about updates on his extension talks.

Although the extension talks take up a ton of mental space, Washington is not letting it become a distraction and is solely focusing on his duties as Trevor Lawrence’s go-to.

“Having to talk to my family. You know, but for me, it’s my job to come out here, stay ready to go. Just do my job, be the best receiver, catch the ball for Trevor, make plays for my team.”

Washington spent all summer locking horns with Brian Thomas Jr. to stake his claim as Trevor Lawrence’s go-to weapon—and keeping that foot on the gas was the exact blueprint Gladstone demanded for 2026.

“The talks are continuing,” Washington said. “I want to be here. The Jags want me to be here.”