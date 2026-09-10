Jaguars Parker Washington Gives Optimistic Contract Extension Update Before Week 1

Jaguars star wide receiver Parker Washington hopes to get a bigger paycheck before the Week 1 game. James Gladstone plans to take his sweet time and take the talks into the regular season.

Washington’s contract has been a talking point in Jacksonville ever since he entered the final year of his rookie contract. On Wednesday, Washington gave out another update, saying the negotiations are still ongoing.

“The talks are continuing,” Washington said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. “I want to be here. The Jags want me to be here.”

Jaguars Parker Washington Clarifies Contract Extension Rumors

“We’re still having that communication, that dialog. I have updates for my engagement every day,” Washington told reporters via 1010 XL.

Washington has maintained that he’s not stressing over the unfinished negotiations, and that his primary focus remains on becoming Trevor Lawrence’s go-to.

“Having to talk to my family. You know, but for me, it’s my job to come out here, stay ready to go. Just do my job, be the best receiver, catch the ball for Trevor, make plays for my team.”

The entire offseason, Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. have been in a head-to-head to be Lawrence’s go-to, and the Jaguars still don’t have a clear answer, without letting the back-and-forth with the front office become a distraction.

Perhaps general manager James Gladstone is simply waiting to verify that Washington’s late-2025 surge wasn’t just a flash in the pan, and he continues to produce the same that year before writing the check.

There were rumors that they were $10 million apart in Washington’s desired annual average.

Based on the fact that fellow receiver Michael Wilson just got a three-year deal worth $75 million, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he’s aiming at a contract that pays him an average of $25 million per year. A whopping $24 million per year more than his current $1 million rookie pay.

For his part, Gladstone isn’t rushing to beat any imaginary clock, making it clear the front office is comfortable letting the process play out.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone on Washington “Only time will tell,” Gladstone told Action Sports Jax when asked point-blank about getting Washington’s contract done.

Time and again, Gladstone has pivoted right to pointing out how well Washington has continued to improve in 2025 and this offseason too. The training camp notes coming out of Jacksonville gave a lot of meat about Washington fitting right into Coen’s specially planned vertical routes.

“I think Parker’s done nothing but continue to improve over the course of the time we’ve been working together. And you know the momentum that he had in the back half of the last season is carried over through the offseason training camp. Really excited about that, and the rest will take care of itself,” Gladstone told reporters in his previous presser.

Just last season, Gladstone took the wait-and-watch approach with Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen for almost the entire season before handing them their extensions in late 2025. He made a point to bring that up when hinting they might follow a similar process with Washington.

“In terms of any discussions around contract extension or what his future holds, I think we’re certainly in a position where we’re not going to stop talking and trying to figure something out, and I think we’ve certainly not shown any unwillingness to do stuff even during the course of the season, as you point back to last year,” Gladstone said.