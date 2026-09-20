Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? Jaguars Release Crucial Update Before Broncos Game

Broadcasters might have snubbed the Jaguars for a prime TV slot this Sunday, but all eyes would still be on Brian Thomas Jr. after he aggravated the shoulder injury that he suffered in the preseason.

Thomas Jr. has been limited in practice ever since, keeping his availability for the Week 2 game still a dicey situation,

Even though head coach Liam Coen officially gave him the green flag earlier this week on Monday, the Jaguars fans were waiting for Thomas Jr. to actually get cleared on the final injury report.

That confirmation came on Friday.

Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today?

In the final injury report that the Jaguars released Friday, Thomas Jr. carried no designation into Sunday and is expected to suit up at Empower Field.

They might go easy on Thomas Jr. with Parker Washington and veteran Jakobi Meyers already in the mix, but they’ll need the wideout to continue winning when they need him to.

Thomas Jr. is Trevor Lawrence’s go-to throughout the offseason. Since he went out mid-game, Thomas Jr. didn’t catch even one of the four touchdown passes from Lawrence, but the chemistry they share was still evident.

The Jaguars are just starting to get all the attention from national media that they’ve long craved. Their Week 1 blowout of the Cleveland Browns forced the national media to finally pay attention to them, but they need this one against the Broncos to prove that it wasn’t a fluke.

And it makes having their star wide receiver with them against the Broncos that much more important.

Plus, the Broncos‘ head coach Sean Payton has already issued a clear “I’m coming for ya” warning to the Jaguars. The rivalry started after Jacksonville travelled to Denver last season and handed Payton his only home loss of 2025.

What makes the entire win all the more interesting for the Jaguars is their 9-win streak. Coen’s squad has not lost even a single gam efrom the last 9 regular season games they played, and a win against the Broncos will turn that number into a double-digit one for the Jaguars.

The Broncos are looking to settle scores, and the Jaguars know they need to be prepared for a tough fight in a high-altitude environment.

Jaguars Injury Report

The rest of the Jaguars injury report didn’t look too different from the inital injury report they released Wednesday.

The only major move this week on the injury report has been placing BJ Green on IR. Other than him, all other players besides Thomas Jr. had no designation heading into the Week 2 game.

LB Foye Oluokun, CB Christian Braswell, WR Jakobi Meyers, RB LeQuint Allen Jr., and OL Cole Van Lanen, all of whom were on the injury list this week, were cleared to play against the Broncos.