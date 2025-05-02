Jaguars Offensive Depth Chart, Trevor Lawrence Injury Update

Piggybacking on the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive depth chart analysis, it’s time to take a look at the offensive side of the ball. Of course, the biggest question for any NFL team is the status of their starting quarterback. Trevor Lawrence suffered a brutal concussion last year and then underwent surgery shoulder surgery this offseason. He seems to be progressing well, but the team is going to take it slow and not have him do too much too soon.

“He’ll be on a pitch count for those things in terms of where he has to get to — because he has little touch points he needs to reach before he can obviously get out on the grass and do it full speed,” Head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

As for Lawrence, he’s expected to be fine for the start of the season and he remains “very optimistic.”

In other news, Brett Werdl of JagsWire takes a look at the current offensive depth chart for the Jaguars, even if it is far too early to think about such things.

Jaguars Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence

Nick Mullens

John Wolford

Seth Hanigan (UDFA)

“The big question here as the summer unfolds is whether the Jaguars roster two or three quarterbacks,” Werdl writes. “In my opinion, they should only keep two and put either Hanigan or Wolford on the practice squad. I just believe that roster spot can be better utilized elsewhere. But we will see.”

Jaguars Running Backs

Tank Bigsby

Trevor Etienne

Bhayshul Tuten (Draft pick)

LeQuint Allen (Draft pick)

Keilan Robinson

Ja’Quinden Jackson (UDFA)

“It’s not often that we see teams keep four running backs on their 53-man roster,” Werdl continues. “Three is standard, and going heavy with four means going light at another position group. But as I wrote in my post-draft roster prediction, I think keeping four backs is in play for the Jaguars.”

Jaguars Wide Receivers

Dyami Brown

Travis Hunter (Draft pick)

Joshua Cephus

Gabe Davis

Louis Rees-Zammit

Brian Thomas Jr.

Austin Trammell

Parker Washington

David White Jr.

Chandler Brayboy (UDFA)

Cam Camper (UDFA)

JJ Jones (UDFA)

Eli Pancol (UDFA)

Dorian Strong (UDFA)

Darius Lassiter (UDFA)

“It goes without saying, but obviously, the addition of Travis Hunter helps change the complexion of this room,” says Werdl. “The combination of Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. can form a dynamic one-two punch at the position, while Parker Washington and Dyami Brown now fill some more suitable roles as the third and fourth wide receivers within the offense. Of course, Liam Coen will want to get Thomas and Hunter the ball, but as he described earlier this offseason, spreading the ball around is an important element to the passing game in his offense.”

Jaguars Tight Ends

Shawn Bowman

Hunter Long

Johnny Mundt

Patrick Murtagh

Brenton Strange

John Copenhaver (UDFA)

Patrick Herbert (UDFA)

“What I’ll be watching for here as training camp unfolds is if anyone can step into that potential fourth tight end role on the depth chart,” Werdl writes. “Brenton Strange will lead the way at this position, while Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt will have specified roles as well, but beyond that, do we see the Jaguars roster only have three tight ends, or does someone else emerge?”

Jaguars Offensive Linemen

Ezra Cleveland

Wyatt Milun (Draft pick)

Jonah Monheim (Draft pick)

Dennis Daley

Chuma Edoga

Luke Fortner

Javon Foster

Robert Hainsey

Anton Harrison

Cooper Hodges

Fred Johnson

Walker Little

Patrick Mekari

Cole Van Lanen

Sal Wormley (UDFA)

“Between free agency and the draft, the Jaguars added heavily here with six new additions,” Werdl concludes. “We can pencil in right now who we think will make up the starting five, but I think this summer, Jacksonville is going to lean into completion and utilize the versatility they have to put the best five linemen on the field. Consistent success for the Jaguars’ offense begins with steadier play up front.”