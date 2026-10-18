Jaguars – 49ers Trade Pitch Cuts Brian Thomas Jr For Bargain After Texans Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Houston Texans in another London game. While that happens, other teams are poking around to see how they can improve. As we get closer to the NFL Trade Deadline (November 10), Brian Thomas Jr.’s name keeps coming up.

Jonathan Jones offers some insight into what is developing with Thomas’ trade situation.

“After the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, league eyes have turned to Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.,” Jones wrote for The Athletic on October 17th, 2026. “The Jaguars have not indicated they will part with their 2024 first-round pick, even after he caught zero passes for zero yards in last week’s win against the Eagles. His name continues to come up in conversations around the league as Parker Washington solidifies himself as the Jags’ top wideout.”

“Thomas has three catches for 25 yards in his past three games combined. But Jacksonville does not have him on the trade block.”

However, Harrison’s trade price will help the Jaguars get good value from Thomas, should they actually trade him.

“Harrison going for a 2027 second-round pick helps the Jaguars only if they do wind up dealing him,” Jones added. “Taken the same year, Thomas has 36 more catches for 516 more yards and an equal number of receiving touchdowns as Harrison, that draft’s fourth pick.”

Jaguars – 49ers Trade Pitch Centered Around Brian Thomas Jr.

With that in mind, the Jaguars dealing Thomas for a third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers would be a bargain (for the 49ers).

The 49ers have had health issues all season, so adding Thomas wouldn’t hurt. With Persall out for the year and Kirk having missed the first five games of the campaign. The rookie Stribling played all of one game before hitting the IR himself, while Deebo and Cooks are each on one-year contracts.

Mike Evans is playing well and is under contract for the next three years, but with all the injuries he’s stacking, it’s a miracle he’s playing this well so far. Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy are such a potent combination; it just makes sense to take a swing on a former first-rounder in Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jaguars, who put up nearly 1,300 yards and 10 TDs during his rookie campaign but has since fallen out of favor and lost most of his usage in the offense.

Thomas is still young, and the 24-year-old still has decent trade value because of his contract and potential to improve.

If the 49ers and Jaguars could agree on a third-round pick, that could be a win-win for both teams.