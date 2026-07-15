Jacksonville Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Falls Out of NFL Rankings

Brian Thomas Jr. entered last season with a chance to establish himself among the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

He enters 2026 with ground to recover.

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver received votes in ESPN’s ranking of the NFL’s top wide receivers, but failed to reach either the top 10 or the six-player honorable-mention group.

More than 70 league executives, coaches and scouts participated in the survey.

Thomas was one of 10 additional receivers who earned at least one vote. That group included Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson and Ladd McConkey.

Receiving any support shows that evaluators have not forgotten what Thomas produced as a rookie.

His failure to climb higher shows how far his second season set him back.

Thomas Jr. Fell After Breakout Rookie Season

Thomas was ready to become Jacksonville’s next long-term offensive star after the team selected him 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, setting franchise rookie records in all three categories. The performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection and placed him No. 61 in the NFL’s Top 100 player ranking before the 2025 season.

The Jaguars expected another step forward.

Instead, Thomas finished 2025 with 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns.

The numbers remained respectable for a second-year receiver, but sharp declines across every major category raised eyebrows.

Thomas caught 39 fewer passes, lost 575 receiving yards and scored eight fewer touchdowns than he had as a rookie.

His season included injuries and inconsistent stretches within an offense that spread opportunities across several players. The arrival of Travis Hunter also changed the structure of Jacksonville’s passing game when Hunter was available to contribute on offense.

The Jaguars still won 13 games and captured the AFC South, reducing the urgency surrounding any one player’s statistics.

But league voters evaluate individuals, and Thomas’ sophomore production did not compare with the receivers who reached the top 10.

The heavyweights at wide receiver stood out.

Puka Nacua led the league with 129 catches. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led with 1,793 receiving yards. Ja’Marr Chase recorded 125 receptions despite playing with three different starting quarterbacks.

Even the final player on the list, Davante Adams, led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Thomas lacked a defining 2025 statistic that could offset his overall decline.

Jaguars Need Thomas Jr. to Rejoin NFL’s Elite

The vote does not close the door on Thomas.

He will begin his third NFL season at 23 years old, making him younger than every player in ESPN’s top 10. His size, speed and ability to stretch the field remain difficult to replace.

Thomas has already shown that he can handle a No. 1 receiver’s workload. His 1,282 yards came while working with Trevor Lawrence and backup Mac Jones during an injury-disrupted Jaguars season.

The challenge is to blend that individual production with the more balanced offense Jacksonville developed last year.

Lawrence threw for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025, as three Jaguars receivers surpassed 700 yards, and the offense finished with 474 points.

Thomas will not have to command every target for the passing game to succeed.

He does need to regain the timing and consistency that made him Jacksonville’s most dangerous downfield option as a rookie.

More red-zone opportunities and a healthier offseason could move the number back toward his earlier level.

Thomas scored once every 8.7 receptions during his first season, but that rate fell to once every 24 catches last year.

The wide receiver position has become crowded with talent, so even with improvement, Thomas could find himself on the outside looking in. ESPN reported that 26 receivers received at least one vote.

To support Jacksonville’s championship aspirations, the Jaguars need the version of Thomas who forced defenses to defend every part of the field.

His rookie season made that player appear inevitable.

Sadly, his second season did the opposite.