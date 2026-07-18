Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jakobi Meyers Outproduced Higher-Ranked All-American WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw enough from Jakobi Meyers in less than two months to give him a three-year, $60 million extension.

A new NFL wide receiver ranking suggests the rest of the league may still be catching up to his value.

Sports Illustrated ranked Meyers as the NFL’s No. 8 WR2 entering the 2026 season.

All-American Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings landed at No. 6, even though Meyers held clear advantages over Addison across most major production and efficiency categories in 2025.

The comparison gives Jacksonville line of reasoning that its veteran receiver deserved a higher position.

Meyers Beat Addison Across Key Metrics

Meyers finished the 2025 season with 75 receptions for 835 yards and three touchdowns between Jacksonville and the Las Vegas Raiders. Addison recorded 42 catches for 610 yards and three scores.

The difference extends beyond counting statistics.

SumerSports credited Meyers with a 22.82% target share, 68.18% catch rate, 65.06 total expected points added and 1.58 yards per route run. Addison finished with a 19.60% target share, 53.16% catch rate, 60.53 total EPA and 1.36 yards per route run.

Meyers earned a larger portion of his offenses’ targets and converted those opportunities more consistently, generating more production each time he entered a route.

Pro Football Focus reached a similar conclusion when grading their seasons.

Meyers earned a 72.1 overall PFF grade and a 74.8 receiving grade, ranking 34th and 32nd, respectively, among 81 qualified receivers.

Addison received a 64.9 overall grade and a 61.7 receiving grade, placing 60th and 69th.

PFF also charged Meyers with three drops compared with seven for Addison.

But Addison played a different role in Minnesota’s offense.

His 13.71-yard average depth of target was substantially higher than Meyers’ 9.16, and Addison averaged 14.5 yards per reception, offering more vertical production when the ball arrived.

Meyers still created the stronger complete body of work.

He caught 33 more passes, gained 225 more yards and matched Addison’s touchdown total while producing better marks in target share, catch rate, EPA and yards per route run.

So, it makes the two-spot gap in the rankings tough to explain using their 2025 seasons alone.

Jaguars Found Meyers’ Value Before the Rankings Did

The Jaguars acquired Meyers from the Raiders for fourth-and sixth-round draft picks on Nov. 4. He caught 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season games with Jacksonville.

His arrival also changed how the offense functioned.

Sports Illustrated cited Next Gen Stats data showing the Jaguars averaged 1.5 more yards per play with Meyers on the field and generated an explosive play on 16.8% of those snaps.

Jacksonville won eight of its final nine regular-season games after the trade.

“Our first practice with Jakobi, we were a better team,” Liam Coen said during a February appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” .

Meyers gave Trevor Lawrence a dependable route runner who could work between the numbers and convert manageable opportunities.

His presence also helped Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Brenton Strange settle into roles that better matched their strengths, according to Coen.

Jacksonville responded by signing Meyers to his extension less than two months after acquiring him.

Sports Illustrated’s ranking still places him among the NFL’s best complementary receivers, and Addison has already established a higher touchdown ceiling over his first three seasons. The ranking can account for age, upside and career production alongside the most recent season.

The 2025 evidence points strikingly toward Meyers, though.

And a full offseason with Lawrence and Coen could make No. 8 look even more conservative by the end of 2026.