Jaguars Trades Could Ruin Deadline For Rest Of Contenders

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have made the NFL trade deadline more difficult for every contender trying to keep up with them. After spending Monday adding help for a potential Super Bowl run, Jacksonville and general manager James Gladstone now have another reason to like its position heading into Tuesday.

The players themselves represent the biggest benefit. However, the prices the Jaguars paid could also influence conversations between other teams before the deadline.

That possibility caught the attention of ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who explained how the Jaguars’ activity could create problems for buyers around the league. A team willing to move a player now has fresh deals to reference when setting its asking price.

“Those deals will hover over today’s talks. Teams that are considering trading players will, at some level, be concerned about the perception that they didn’t get enough, relative to what the Jaguars invested on Monday,” Florio wrote.

For Jacksonville, that would represent a welcome bonus after an aggressive day.

Jaguars May Have Raised the Price for Other Contenders

The Jaguars added Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux on Monday, giving their defense reinforcements at multiple spots. Those moves also delivered a clear indication of how seriously Jacksonville views its opportunity to compete.

Other contenders might share that urgency. Finding a trade partner willing to accept their offer is a different challenge.

A selling team does not have to treat the Jaguars deals as exact comparisons. Contract situations, age, production and positional value all influence what a player can bring back. Nevertheless, those transactions give front offices another argument when pushing for more draft capital.

Florio raised the possibility that Jacksonville could benefit twice: first by improving its roster, then by making similar improvements more expensive for rivals.

“If the Jaguars intended that, they’re next-level super geniuses,” Florio noted. “Go all in, acquire players who’ll help the team get to the Super Bowl and win it, and make it harder for other contenders to do the same thing [Tuesday].”

There is no need to assume the Jaguars planned that outcome. The potential effect matters either way.

A contender that entered Tuesday expecting one price could encounter a seller with higher expectations because of the Jaguars. That could force a tougher decision about how much future draft capital to sacrifice.

Jacksonville Can Benefit Even Without Another Big Trade

Jacksonville already completed significant work before the final rush. Now, teams pursuing their own upgrades face both a shrinking clock and the possibility of more demanding negotiations.

“Regardless of the motivation(s), Monday’s trades by the Jaguars could make it harder for deals to get done on Tuesday,” Florio wrote.

That does not guarantee a quiet deadline. Sellers still must decide whether holding onto a player serves them better than accepting an imperfect offer.

However, Jacksonville has already secured its additions. Any contender that walks away from negotiations without addressing a weakness could leave the Jaguars feeling even better about moving early.

The real payoff must come on the field. Until then, Jacksonville’s spending could influence far more than its own depth chart as the deadline approaches.