Jaguars Standout WR Underpaid by $10 Million in 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars are paying Parker Washington like a depth receiver. His 2025 production says something very different.

In 2025, Washington caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per reception.

But Washington enters 2026 in the final year of his rookie contract, and Over the Cap lists his 2026 cash payout at just $3.67 million with a $3.72 million cap hit.

Parker Washington Is Outplaying His Rookie Contract

The simplest way to understand Washington’s value is to compare what he produced to what Jacksonville is paying him.

At $3.674 million in 2026 cash, Washington is costing the Jaguars roughly $4,337 per receiving yard based on his 2025 production.

Washington gave Jacksonville legitimate vertical production, finished with a strong 14.6-yard average and became a reliable part of the passing game.

You can’t forget what he did on special teams as well, racking up 25 punt returns for 341 yards and two touchdowns, plus three kickoff returns for 75 yards. Washington produced 1,263 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.

So Washington’s value is not limited to one offensive role, boosting his value even further. He can win as a receiver, create after the catch and flip field position as a returner.

His special teams ability is a rarity, as the Jaguars noted he became the first player in franchise history with multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season.

For a team trying to maximize Trevor Lawrence’s supporting cast while managing big-money deals elsewhere on the roster, this kind of contract with a talented player creates much-needed flexibility.

Washington’s Real Market Value Looks Much Higher

The bargain may not last much longer, as an extension looms on the horizon.

“If that happens, once it happens, it’ll be great,” said Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange via SI.com. Strange was an important piece to the offensive puzzle last season, and recently signed a four-year, $43 million extension.

“Especially coming in, you have somebody that you can lean on and even now today, if I’ve ever got a question about anything or if he’s got a question or either one of us need guidance, it’s good to always just sit down with him. …And that’s on top of just what he does on the field. He’s a great player and he’s a great person.”

Spotrac lists Washington’s rookie deal as a four-year, $4.032 million contract with only $192,264 guaranteed at signing. In 2026, Spotrac also lists the same $3.674 million base salary and $3.722 million cap hit as Over The Cap.

But Washington’s next deal will be far from a sixth-round rookie contract.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti projected Washington for a four-year, $60 million extension, while also pointing to Jerry Jeudy’s $17.5 million per year as a possible comparison point. Spotrac lists Jeudy’s deal with the Cleveland Browns at three years and $52.5 million, an average of $17.5 million per year.

Even if Washington’s practical market value is closer to $14 million or $15 million per year than $17.5 million, the gap is obvious. Compared to his $3.674 million cash payout, Jacksonville could be getting roughly $10 million or more in surplus value in 2026.

He is productive enough to matter now, cheap enough to help the front office build around him and young enough to make an extension conversation realistic.

That raises the question: Will Jacksonville make a move to secure their future with Washington?