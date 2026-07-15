Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Outranks NFC Champion on NFL List

For much of his NFL career, Trevor Lawrence existed in the uncomfortable space between potential and proof.

The former No. 1 overall pick had shown enough to keep the Jacksonville Jaguars committed to him.

But injuries, coaching changes and uneven stretches made evaluators pause when considering him among the league’s unquestioned superstars.

That perception changed in 2025, enough for Bleacher Report to rank Lawrence No. 5 among the NFL’s “true franchise players” entering the 2026 season.

The list considered players who will be 28 or younger when the season begins, have played at least one season and remain with the organization that drafted them.

Lawrence finished ahead of established quarterbacks such as NFC champion Brock Purdy and Jordan Love. He also ranked above every eligible non-quarterback on the list.

The placement gives Lawrence more national validation after his career year and removes some of the trepidation that followed him through his first five seasons.

With Jacksonville now having a quarterback being presented as one of the best long-term building blocks in the league, the logical next step is turning that status into a deeper playoff run.

Lawrence’s Finish Changed the Conversation

Lawrence’s full-season numbers provided the best statistical case of his career.

He started all 17 games and completed 341 of 560 passes for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 359 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, giving him a franchise-record 38 total scores. The total ranked third in the NFL.

The late-season surge made the larger difference.

Lawrence threw 15 touchdown passes with one interception and posted a 113.2 passer rating over Jacksonville’s final six regular-season games.

The Jaguars won their last eight games, finished 13-4 and captured their first AFC South title since 2022.

Jacksonville also scored the most points in franchise history, while Lawrence finished fifth in NFL MVP voting after entering the season following shoulder surgery and a seven-game absence in 2024.

It looked like Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen had found something sustainable.

The quarterback played with more command as the season progressed, and the offense became increasingly tough to snuff out.

Bleacher Report acknowledged the favorable schedule and relatively small sample behind Lawrence’s closing run.

Still, the expectation of excellence in Coen’s offense is alive and well.

Top-5 Ranking Raises the Standard for 2026

The ranking places Lawrence in a elevated category entering his sixth season.

Jacksonville feels like they have a franchise quarterback, so the discussion now centers on how far Lawrence can carry a 13-win roster further.

The playoff loss remains the obvious unfinished part his journey so far.

Lawrence threw three touchdown passes against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round, but he also threw two interceptions in a 27-24 defeat. His final pass was tipped and intercepted after Buffalo took the lead with just over a minute remaining.

A quarterback ranked ahead of Purdy, Love and several All-Pro position players will be expected to keep Jacksonville near the top of the AFC South.

Another strong regular season would confirm that 2025 represented a lasting breakthrough. while a playoff victory would push the conversation further.

Lawrence has moved beyond being judged primarily on his draft status and physical tools.

And after the Jaguars spent years waiting for that development, the time to capitalize is this season.