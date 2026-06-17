Report: Jaguars Offensive Duo Starting to Click Again in OTAs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr made quite an impression in his rookie NFL season in 2025. The first-round pick won the Pro Bowl in his debut campaign, recording over 1,000 receiving yards. But the momentum didn’t carry over to his sophomore year despite playing 14 games, hinting at a possible lack of chemistry with the quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who had a remarkable season with over 4,000 passing yards.

Moving into their NFL season together, the quarterback and wide receiver would like to bring back their magic that could make a big impact on Liam Coen’s offense. As per the latest report, they are indeed working on it, per Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report.

“Reports from Jacksonville’s organized team activities (OTAs) suggest Thomas and Lawrence are getting back on track.” noted Knox.

The Jags just finished the final week of the OTA workouts, where both Thomas and Lawrence actively participated, spending hours running drills together and strengthening their bond through every partnership, which was disrupted for different reasons last season.

Why Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. Are Focused on Building Chemistry

In Brian Thomas’ maiden NFL season, he featured in all 17 regular-season games, but Trevor Lawrence wasn’t his quarterback in all those games. As the Jaguars QB1 missed seven games because of a concussion and shoulder injury, the backup, Mac Jones, played seven games, making the WR his go-to target.

Consequently, Thomas had double-digit targets in his final six weeks of the 2024 campaign, whereas with Lawrence leading the offense, he seldom hit the double-digit mark, implying the lack of chemistry. As the 23-year-old became Jones’ trusted target at the end of the season, he logged 1,282 receiving yards and a Pro Bowl.

However, his production took a noticeable dip when Lawrence returned as the signal-caller last season. While he played 14 games, the receiving target reached double digits only twice throughout the season, proving he wasn’t the quarterback’s preferred option. He managed only 707 receiving yards, as Parker Washington led the receiving unit last year with 847 yards.

To reach the level of trust Mac Jones built with the Pro Bowler, they need a deep connection on the gridiron, which explains why they have been putting in the work to prioritize the chemistry, aiming to return to his best.

Healthy and Reenergized Brian Thomas Eyes a Return to Top Form

The Jaguars head coach, Liam Coen, and the QB1, Trevor Lawrence, have emphasized that Brian Thomas will be one of the focal points of the wide receiver unit as he enters his third year in the NFL.

“The fact that he’s (Thomas) just come out here and worked his a** off, having a great attitude, after every play, communication with either myself or Trevor,” said Coen during the recent mini camp of the Jaguars. “The confidence of the connection and chemistry that they’re (Thomas and Lawrence) building, that’s real.”

Moreover, the wide receiver is in good physical condition at the moment after a prolonged rehab cycle this offseason. While he played 14 games last campaign, he worked through different physical injuries, which disrupted his sophomore year. Now that he has reestablished his connection with Lawrence, and he is at a better place physically, the expectations are growing to rediscover his elite form in 2026.