Parker Washington’s Great Week 1 Puts Pressure On Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a dream Week 1 with a dominant 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, one big story coming from the game is wide receiver Parker Washington’s growing importance to the team amidst controversy over a contract negotiation. Things were trending positively on a new NFL contract until recent days saw Washington and the Jaguars too far apart on the finances.

Washington showed his importance to the team with the following outstanding stats:

5 receptions, 83 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 targets

The talented Jaguars offense will see everything run around quarterback Trevor Lawrence this season. Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, and Brenton Strange are all noteworthy names who join Washington as Lawrence’s top targets. Jacksonville likely played it safe by not extending Washington due to viewing all four receivers and tight ends here on equal footing.

Losing Travis Etienne to the New Orleans Saints will see the running game most likely taking a hit. This allows Washington to prove his value by having more performances like Week 1 to boost his value. The Jaguars could see a scenario where they’ll have to pay Washington more than he originally wanted if his value keeps rising. Week 1 showed Washington to be the clear lead wide receiver to help a dominant wire to wire victory.

Is Parker Washington The Best Jaguars Receiver?

Washington wants to get paid like a top wide receiver and has a chance to prove he’s worth it. Thomas has been a top wide receiver for Jacksonville in recent years. Meyers will have his first full season with the Jaguars after getting traded there by the Las Vegas Raiders last deadline.

The eye test today showed that Lawrence clearly trusted Washington most among his weapons on offense. Six targets saw Washington getting twice as many looks as any other option for Lawrence. A large lead saw Bhayshul Tuten running for most of the second half or Washington would have had better stats.

Washington’s performance would have ended with over 100 receiving yards in a closer game that required more throwing. Week 1 shows Washington to be the top receiver and needing a new contract to remain on Shad Khan’s team for the longer future.

Can The Jaguars Contend For A Super Bowl

Last season saw Jacksonville having a great regular season to finish with 13 wins before falling short against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. Jaguars fans are hoping for another playoff run after decades of being a lower tier team in the NFL.

Lawrence must prove he’s a leader this season off the field and a superstar on the field for more success. Washington has clearly become a huge part of this to see Lawrence relying on him with the most targets.

The upside of Washington will see Jacksonville needing to extend him at some point or risk hurting the team. NFL fans know the league is wide open for all good teams to have a shot. The Jaguars looked great in Week 1, but they’ll have to beat better teams with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots coming in the next few weeks.