Jaguars Preseason Week 2: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game

After a 24-20 preseason Week 1 win over the Saints, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers in Duval on Friday night for their Game 2.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the kickoff.

Who: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

What: Preseason Game 2

Where: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)



When: Friday, August 21, 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NFL+ Network, WJAX (CBS Channel 47)

Odds: Jaguars +1.5, Over/Under 37.5

Injuries Plague Jaguars Interior Line

Offensively, this game is a nightmare for Liam Coen. More than half of their interior line, including a good number of starters they were counting on, are out injured. Injuries have hit every single primary backup at the exact same positions, triggering a severe domino effect upfront.

With projected starting right tackle Walker Little sidelined week-to-week and primary swing tackle Chuma Edoga injured against the Saints, the tackle rotation has completely collapsed. They got a sliver of hope for Week 1 when Cole Van Lanen was taken off the PUP list as an emergency move, but he still can’t play against the Panthers.

Petrick Mekari, LeQuint Allen, Wyatt Milum, Walker Little, and Chuma Edoga are all out, meaning special teams, tackle, and guard positions are all bleeding, leaving a seriously concerning vacancy in the interior.

The dire situation forced the Jags to make an urgent, reported trade for Giants Daniel Faalele. Erza Cleveland is stepping in as left tackle to save Trevor Lawrence the best he can, and third-string Emmanuel Pregnon is forced early into the starting guard rotation.

Coen planned on starting Trevor Lawrence among other starters tonight vs. the Panthers, so that they can have at least a few live snaps before Week 1. Most NFL teams have followed or are planning to do this this week.

Will Trevor Lawrence Play Tonight?

But for Coen, it’s still a tough decision. If he puts his QB1 out today, even for a single series, he essentially has no protection and has to handle the pressure alone. Bad move for preseason, with the injured room already looking so packed.

Coen simply cannot afford for Lawrence to also get injured just days away from Week 1.

“I don’t wanna say either way yet. I really gotta go look at this tape, see how we kind of come out of it. I’ll make a probably a decision, you know, over the next 24 hours,” Coen told reporters when asked if Lawrence will play Friday.

“Yeah, like I don’t want to necessarily go out there with not your full group, right? Like the whole point of it is to try to get more continued continuity and chemistry and some game experience. So I’m just not quite sure yet.”

Holding Lawrence off for Week 1 looks like the most tempting option for now. The risks far outweigh the benefits of Lawrence getting a few snaps before the season opener.

That makes backup Nick Mullen the starter, but he too is dealing with an undisclosed “little nick” or minor ding that he sustained during a preseason game.

After the crushed-the-ceiling Year 1 under Coen, Year 2, or at least the preseason, is off to a dire start for Coen. Tonight’s game will only tell if it gets any better.