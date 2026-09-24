Trevor Lawrence Makes Revealing Jakobi Meyers Admission

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he Jacksonville Jaguars have had an up-and-down start to the 2026 season. Liam Coen’s group was victorious in Week 1, but had a hard time against a tough Denver Broncos defense in Week 2. One of the more inconsistent pieces for Trevor Lawrence and Co. has been the target share. The most surprising fact of them all might just be that Jakobi Meyers only has three targets through two contests.

The Jaguars have a talented trio of wide receivers. Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Meyers all have playmaking abilities. It’s hard for any quarterback to truly share the wealth equally, but Meyers has been a non-factor for the most part.

Washington and Thomas have combined for 29 targets altogether. That is a glaring gap that warrants further investigation.

Jaguars’ Lawrence Opens Up About Meyers’ Involvement

The Florida Times-Union‘s Demetrius Harvey reported on Thursday morning that the signal-caller in Jacksonville is cognizant of Meyers’ first two weeks.

“That’s something that is obviously important. He’s a great player. We’ve seen how he’s impacted our offense since he’s been here. I think that does take some work, some intentionality in doing that,” Lawrence stated, per Harvey.

The interesting part of Lawrence’s statement was him saying that there needs to be intentionality in getting more work in with Meyers. If the Jaguars want the wide receiver to be targeted more, it has to be an emphasis.

The Jaguars’ starting quarterback also told Harvey he isn’t worrying just yet. It has only been two games to this point.

“I’m not necessarily as concerned about a game or two as far as going forward into the whole season,” Lawrence stated, per Harvey. “But yeah, definitely got to give him more opportunities. He can do a lot. He’s a really great route runner, gets open, understands things. He knows what we’re doing schematically. I trust him; you guys have seen. I think that is definitely something that’s important for us as an offense.”

Guys like Washington and Thomas are going to demand a little more attention from a defense. With that said, if all three of the top pass-catchers can threaten the opponent, Lawrence’s job will be that much easier.

Jacksonville’s Coen Explains His Goal Moving Forward

Coen wasn’t shy when speaking to the media either, per Harvey. The head coach said that there needs to be more parity when it comes to target share.

“Just spreading the wealth, like I said, and getting those guys some more opportunities, especially, early on in the game and try to get everybody a little bit more into the rhythm,” Coen said, per Harvey. “You dial some stuff up early and it works. You dial some stuff up later and it doesn’t. Typically, the ball goes where it does.”

This is an important piece to the offensive puzzle. The targets are lopsided. Washington and Thomas have 18 and 11, respectively. After that, no one has more than five. Meyers has a receiving touchdown on one of his three receptions; however, there seems to be a plan of getting him, and others, the ball more often.