NFL Insider Reveals Chiefs’ Plan for Key Offseason Departure

The Kansas City Chiefs front office suffered a key departure in 2025, losing assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi to the Tennessee Titans.

On May 24, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer revealed the Chiefs’ plans to replace Borgonzi, along with a few other in-house promotions.

“Sources: The Chiefs are promoting Mike Bradway and Chris Shea to assistant GM roles, Ryne Nutt and Tim Terry to VP of player personnel spots, and Marc Richards to director of football research and development,” Breer reported on X.

The NFL insider also noted that Kansas City has hired Dru Grigson as a “Senior College/Pro Exec.”

Getting to Know New Chiefs Assistant GMs Mike Bradway & Chris Shea

According to Chiefs.com, Bradway served as the Chiefs’ “Senior Director of Player Personnel” in 2024, while Shea was promoted to “Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy” last year.

KC first added Bradway to their front office in 2018, per a press release from that year.

“The team has added Mike Bradway as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel,” Chiefs.com announced in 2018. “Bradway enters his 11th NFL season after spending the previous 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles in various personnel capacities. He most recently served as the Eagles’ Assistant Director of College Scouting.”

That would make 2025 Bradway’s 18th season working within the National Football League.

Over the past several years, Bradway has held the titles of Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2018-20) and Senior Director of Player Personnel (2021-24).

According to his bio page on Chiefs.com, Shea entered his eighth season with Kansas City in 2024, making this upcoming campaign his ninth.

Before his promotion to Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy, he “served as the club’s Vice President of Football Operations/Team Counsel (2021-23), Football Operations Counsel and Personnel Executive (2018-20), and originally joined the Chiefs as the Salary Cap and Legal Executive (2017).”

Per Chiefs.com, “Shea has served in a multi-faceted role as a salary cap executive, legal counsel, and scouting evaluator. He has been significantly involved in all roster decisions, trades and player contract negotiations, including those for QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Chris Jones and TE Travis Kelce.”

Shea has 26 years of NFL experience on his resume, including time with the Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and the “NFL Management Council.”

More on Chiefs’ Player Personnel Promotions Ryne Nutt & Tim Terry

As for the new VPs of Player Personnel, Nutt enters his 16th season with the organization in 2025.

Per his bio page, “[Nutt] was named Director of Player Personnel/College after serving as Senior Director of College Scouting in 2021, three seasons as the Director of College Scouting (2018-20) and one season as the Assistant Director of College Scouting (2017).”

In the past, Nutt has helped general manager Brett Veach “with organizing and managing areas in both the college and pro sides of scouting,” while also overseeing the college scouting department and crossing over on the pro scouting side.

Nutt initially worked his way up the KC ladder as an area scout from 2012-16.

Terry enters his ninth season with the Chiefs in 2025. Per his bio page, “he spent one year as the club’s Senior Director of Pro Personnel (2021) and four seasons as the Director of Pro Personnel (2017-20), where his primary duties included scouting professional prospects in the NFL, CFL and Arena Football League. He was also involved with in-season advance scouting of upcoming Chiefs opponents.”

Terry spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Chiefs, working inside their pro personnel department. He is also a former NFL linebacker who appeared in games with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks from 1997 through 2002.