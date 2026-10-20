Chiefs Sign Former Texans Defender After Recent Release

The Kansas City Chiefs are on cruise control to begin the 2026 campaign, as they returned from their bye week by picking up a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. With the Chargers laboring to a 0-6 start, the Chiefs didn’t exactly have to do much to find their way to victory in this one, but it was still a solid performance when all was said and done.

While Kansas City is undefeated through five games, it isn’t exactly perfect by any stretch of the imagination. The Chiefs know just how much it takes to put together a Super Bowl run, which is why having as much depth as possible is important. As a result, the team decided to pick up former Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher in free agency after he was recently released by his former squad.

Chiefs Sign Aiden Fisher to Practice Squad

Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Texans LB Aiden Fisher to their practice squad.The rookie 7th-round pick was an All-American last season en route to helping Indiana win a national championship. https://t.co/6tiiKUIUma pic.twitter.com/SQ3NKkCV4x— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 20, 2026

Fisher was selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Texans, and he surprisingly ended up making the team’s initial 53-man roster. While he didn’t play much on defense, Fisher carved out a role for himself on special teams, so it seemed like he would have an opportunity to get more snaps as the season progressed.

Instead, Fisher ended up getting released last week in order to make room for a returning batch of injured players. In a perfect world, Houston probably would have kept Fisher in town by signing him to its practice squad, but it ended up not getting the chance to do so.

That’s because the Chiefs came calling, and they managed to successfully steal him away from the Texans. Kansas City is only signing Fisher to its own practice squad, but it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see him get a shot to carve out a role with the team in the future if injuries begin piling up for the team.

Sources: The Chiefs are signing former Texans LB Aiden Fisher to their practice squad,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “The rookie 7th-round pick was an All-American last season en route to helping Indiana win a national championship.”

Chiefs Gearing Up for Important Week 7 Matchup

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

In the injury department, the Chiefs are actually in a pretty good spot at the linebacker position, but you never know when that could change. Fisher clearly has potential, and his experience on special teams makes him a guy who could contribute in a pinch if needed down the line.

While Fisher begins learning his new team’s playbook, Kansas City will begin preparing for its upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. While the reigning Super Bowl champions haven’t been great in recent weeks, they obviously will pose a big threat to the Chiefs and their undefeated start to the season. Kickoff for this Sunday Night Football matchup is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.