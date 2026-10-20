Polarizing Chiefs Playmaker Silenced Doubters With Performance vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their undefeated season alive with a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

They were a bit shorthanded on offense. Wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice were out due to injuries, and right tackle Jaylon Moore exited the game with a concussion. However, other playmakers stepped up, including one who has become polarizing as of late.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Praises WR Xavier Worthy’s Performance vs. Chargers

Xavier Worthy was plugged in as the No. 1 wide receiver against the Chargers with Rice and Thornton out. He answered the call, posting seven receptions on seven targets for 73 yards. While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Andy Reid said all Worthy need to an opportunity.

“All of a sudden he becomes the primary guy on quite a few of the routes, so his numbers go up,” Reid said. “He’s always had this ability and can do all of this. We’ve had the confidence that he can do all that. That’s never been the question. He’s a good football player, and it’s just a matter of — there’s only so many plays and so many times you can spread the ball around.”

Andy Reid Believes Xavier Worthy Is a Complete WR

Worthy showed significant development as a rookie in 2024, but his 2025 season was hampered by injuries. He got off to an inconsistent start in 2026, but stepped up in the second half of Week 4’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders when Thornton when down.

Worthy carried that momentum over against the Chargers. Reid went on to say that he and the coaching staff has always believed that Worthy can be a No. 1 receiver due to his versatility and toughness.

“I think he’s always had that. People look at him because he’s a little bit smaller and he’s fast, real fast. So, they think of him as just a deep threat. We’ve always looked at him like he can run shallow crosses, deep crosses, he can do all that stuff. He’s tough and he’s smart, so you can move him around in a lot of different spots, which we’ve done.”