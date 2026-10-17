Houston Texans Cut Ties With Champion Linebacker in Surprising Roster Move

The Houston Texans are shaking up their roster, specifically with Aiden Fisher.

“Sources: The #Texans are releasing rookie LB Aiden Fisher,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X on October 17. “The 7th-round pick was an All-American last season en route to helping Indiana win a national championship. He will be on waivers.”

The Texans selected Fisher with the 243rd overall pick of the 2026 draft. He has tallied one sack in three games, seeing all of his playing time on special teams.

“Fisher is a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator. He’s well-built with leadership and football character that are praised by teammates and coaches. Fisher has the instincts and feel of an NFL player but lacks the needed quickness and athletic ability,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

“Reads play designs and gets to the action at a high rate, but a lack of range, cover talent and plus open-field tackling will make the NFL jump challenging.”

The decision could reflect pre-draft notions about Fisher coming to fruition.

“Fisher looks small at times on film, but he is equal parts athletic and tough, and his play personality should make him an easy sell in a war room,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote. “He projects as a low-end NFL starter, similar to Drue Tranquill.”

Texans Could Have Further Plans for Aiden Fisher Amid Kenneth Murray News

The Texans’ decision on Fisher comes on the heels of the team also cutting ties with veteran linebacker Kenneth Murray.

They got Azeez Al-Shaair back in the lineup last week against the Tennessee Titans after a one-game absence, and they will have Henry To’oTo’o back from a four-game absence in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, both LBs could still be in the Texans’ plans.

“Murray Jr., released today from practice squad, expected to rejoin team later, after their London game vs. #Jaguars per source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 15.

Fisher’s spot on the Texans 53-man roster could go to Murray, while replacing the former Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers starter on the practice squad. The Texans had one practice squad elevation left for Murray.

If he returns to the 53-man roster, there is no such limit.

Moreover, the Texans would then have Fisher available for three call-ups if necessary, assuming he clears waivers and wants to return.