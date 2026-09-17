Chiefs May Catch Big Break With Colts Down $114 Million Starter

The Kansas City Chiefs are putting their big victory over the Denver Broncos in the rearview mirror as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2.

The Colts will be hungry for a win after dropping their season opener to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs will look to create some early separation in the standings with a 2-0 start. These two teams met in Week 12 last season, with Kansas City coming out on top 23-20 in overtime.

Kansas City Chiefs May Catch Indianapolis Colts Without Start WR Alec Pierce in Week 2

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce did not participate in practice on Thursday.

Pierce is the Colts’ No. 1 wide receiver, and his downfield big-play abilities are a game changer. He battled through ankle and heel injuries throughout the preseason, but managed to suit up and play in Week 1. However, Pierce sustained a new injury in that game to his wrist.

Pierce managed to log a full practice on Wednesday, but was held out on Thursday. That is typically a red flag, but Friday’s final injury report will give us a better indication on his availability for Sunday night’s game. Indianapolis gave Pierce a four-year, $114 million contract during the offseason after he posted career highs in receptions and yardage in 2025.

Chiefs Can Hone in on RB Jonathan Taylor if Alec Pierce Sits Out

Being without Pierce would be a major blow to the Colt’s offense not only because he’s a dangerous receiver, but also because that will enable Kansas City to hone in on star running back Jonathan Taylor. A three-time All-Pro, Taylor has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four of his six NFL seasons.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke to the media on Thursday, and discussed the importance of prioritizing shutting down Taylor in their game plan.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film in preparation,” Jones said about facing the Colts. “Last year I think the game went into overtime. That’s a very great team, and they have a lot of really good pieces around Daniel Jones. Their running back is probably one of the best backs in the league. When you look at the makeup of their team, they’re a downhill running team. We got to try to stop the run most importantly, be detailed on that, and be physical.