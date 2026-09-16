Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Huge Mansoor Delane Update for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs are on to preparing for their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

They have a quick turnaround after their season opener victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs get to play at home under the primetime lights for the second consecutive week, this time on “Sunday Night Football.”

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Expected to Play Week 2 vs. Colts

Coach Andy Reid provided injury updates while speaking to the media on Wednesday, and had great news regarding rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane.

“Delane is back, and he’ll be out there (at practice) today doing his thing,” Reid said. “There’s a pretty good change he’ll be back out there (in Week 2).”

Delane injured his shoulder after he intercepted Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of the game. He was unable to return, but fortunately his x-rays came back negative. It was speculated his availability for Week 2 against the Colts would be iffy, but it appears he is on track to play barring a setback.

Delane missed the early portion of training camp with a shoulder injury — which was a hairline fracture. His current injury is a minor sprain, enabling him to return in quicker fashion. Delane was impressive during preseason, and carried that momentum into Week 1.

OT Josh Simmons, S Chamarri Conner Still out of Action

Reid also had some unfortunate injury news, as offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner are still being held out of practice. However, Reid did say that both are making progress.

It looks like Simmons and Conner are heading toward missing Week 2’s game, but the fact that they were not placed on injured reserve is a good sign that they will be back sooner rather than later. If they are able to log a practice at the end of the week, they could end up suiting up against the Colts.

Simmons has been battling a back injury since late in training camp. Rookie Kahlil Benson started in his place on Monday night, and exceeded expectations. Conner missed most of camp and all of preseason with a knee injury. Third-year safety Jaden Hicks got the start for him in Week 1.