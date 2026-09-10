Former Chiefs Pro Bowler Named Drum Honoree for Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from their 2026 season opener against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

It would be huge for the Chiefs to get a win over a division opponent right off the bat. A victory would also get the bad taste out of their mouth following a tough 6-11 2025 season. The atmosphere and energy will be incredible at Arrowhead Stadium under the primetime lights.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl QB Alex Smith to Serve as Drum Honoree Week 1

One of the great traditions of Arrowhead Stadium is the Chiefs bringing in someone who has a special connection to the franchise to bang the drum right before kickoff. For Week 1’s matchup against Denver, that person will be Alex Smith — who led Kansas City from under center from 2013-2017.

The first big move Chiefs coach Andy Reid made when he joined the team was acquiring Smith in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Smith brought some much-need stability to the offense after several years of poor quarterback play. During his five-year tenure in Kansas City, Smith was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Smith compiled a 50-26 record during his time with the Chiefs. He threw for 17,608 yards, 102 touchdowns, and a 94.8 passer rating in 76 starts. His passer of 104.7 was the highest among all QBs in the NFL in 2017. Kansas City traded Smith to the Washington Commanders following that season, committing to Patrick Mahomes as its new starter.

Chiefs Will Need Stellar Performance to Beat Broncos Week 1

Beating Denver Monday night won’t be easy. The Broncos established themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL last season, winning the AFC West with a 14-3 record. They got all the way to the AFC Championship Game, but were defeated by the New England Patriots. Denver was without starting QB Bo Nix for that game, and many feel it would have won had he played.

The Broncos didn’t lose many key pieces during the offseason, and gained a big one in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He will challenge the Chiefs’ young cornerback corps, which is led by rookie Mansoor Delane and second-year man Nohl Williams. Kansas City added some firepower along its defensive line with rookies Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas.

Reid has already confirmed that Mahomes will start against Denver, marking his return after tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee last season. He’ll be leaning on new running back Kenneth Walker III, who was last year’s Super Bowl MVP. Unfortunately, the Chiefs will likely be without left tackle Josh Simmons, who is battling a back injury.