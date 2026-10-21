Chiefs Could Keep Recently Elevated Standout on Active Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are still figuring things out with their wide receiver corps.

Injuries have impacted the position as of late. Tyquan Thornton is out indefinitely after dislocating his ankle in Week 4, and may not return this season. Rashee Rice missed Week 6 with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs are expected to monitor the trade market for wide receivers over the next several weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Has Big Praise For WR Andrew Armstrong

Armstrong made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week after getting called up from the practice squad. He caught one pass for 13 yards on 42 snaps — a surprisingly high number for someone playing in his first game. Coach Andy Reid said he had a lot of confidence in Armstrong after he had a strong showing in training camp and preseason.

“I thought when it came down to cut time and all that, I thought he was that kid that was right on that border of being a practice squad guy or a roster move guy,” Reid said. “And so, I had high expectations for him, but he did a nice job for us, most importantly, and he did a nice job on special teams likewise. So, he’s a good football player.”

Armstrong performed well as a run blocker on Sunday, which has added importance now that the Chiefs are a run-heavy team. He also has strong receiving skills, posting seven catches for 85 yards in three preseason games, displaying good route running and strong hands. With Thornton out, Armstrong could be here to stay on the 53-man roster.

Cyrus Allen Still Looking For Opportunities

Many expected Allen to get the number of snaps that went to Armstrong. The rookie had a lot of hype during the offseason, but hasn’t gotten much run with the offense in the regular season. Allen played just nine snaps against the Chargers, and ran just three routes. One silver lining from that is he was target on two of those three routes.

Allen caught two passes for 27 yards, including one that went for 23 yards and a first down. He has played just 19 snaps on offense this year. As long as the Chiefs’ offense revolves around the running game, Allen’s opportunities may remain limited. If Kansas City acquires another receiver before the trade deadline, it may not be until next season when Allen gets a significant role.