Chiefs Add Pair of WRs to Roster Ahead of Chargers Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a hit to their wide receiver corps over the last couple of weeks.

Tyquan Thornton will miss most of, if not the remainder of the season with a dislocated ankle. Rashee Rice injured his hamstring during Week 4’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs Elevate WR Justin Watson From Practice Squad to Active Roster

According to a report from Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs have elevated wide receiver Justin Watson from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster.

That makes sense given the Chiefs would have had just four receivers available for their game against the Chargers with Rice and Thornton out. Kansas City signed Justin Watson just last week. Watson spent three years with the Chiefs from 2022-2024. He spent the 2025 season with the Houston Texans, and was released during roster cuts back in August.

Watson and the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl in all three of those years, winning back-to-back in ’22 and ’23. In 50 games played with the franchise, he recorded 64 receptions for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns. Watson was a solid depth piece, and a sneaky-good deep threat. He also knows coach Andy Reid’s offense well, and is a solid run blocker.

Chiefs Elevate WR Andrew Armstrong From Practice Squad to Active Roster

Kansas City is also bringing wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Armstrong was initially released during roster cuts in August, but was brought back immediately after clearing waivers.

He impressed during offseason OTAs, and he carried that momentum into training camp and preseason. Armstrong posted seven catches for 85 yards in three preseason games, displaying good route running and strong hands. He entered the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

With Armstrong and Watson added to the active roster, that brings the Chiefs’ total number of receivers available to play on Sunday to six — joining Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio. It is possible that one of them are inactive, but Kansas City has had six active receivers for every game this season.