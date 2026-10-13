Andy Reid Reveals Underutilized Rookie Will ‘Work Into the Mix More’

The Kansas City Chiefs had some time during the bye week to think about how they are going to revamp their passing attack.

During Week 4’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice went down with injuries. Thornton will miss at least most of the season with a dislocated ankle, and Rice’s status is unclear after pulling his hamstring. Even if Rice doesn’t miss time, Thornton is leaving a big void in the deep passing game.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says Rookie Cyrus Allen Should Get More Involved in Offense

Reid met with the media on Monday and was asked if he believes rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen will take on an increased role as the season progresses.

“I think he would probably work into the mix more,” Reid said. “He’s a good football player. Even though he’s young, he’s got good ability.”

Thornton is a different type of receiver than Allen. With Thornton you get a downfield threat with burner speed, whereas Allen is a sharp route runner who does a good job of working the short-to-intermediate part of the field. If someone can step up into Thornton’s role, that will open up snaps for Allen.

Chiefs Need to Give Cyrus Allen a Chance

Kansas City selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft during the offseason. He recorded 51 receptions for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior collegiate season with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Allen received a lot of hype during the offseason. He was praised for his sharp route running abilities and good hands. During training camp and preseason he got a lot of run with the first-team offense.

Many projected that Allen would have a significant role in the Chiefs’ passing attack this season, but that hasn’t happened yet as he has played just 10 offensive snaps with one target and zero catches. Reid is notorious for easing in rookie skill position players slowly.

The logical replacement for Thornton is Xavier Worthy, who is easily the Chiefs’ fastest remaining receiver. Plugging Worthy into Thornton’s role, and Allen into Worthy’s, would make plenty of sense. Also in the mix is Jalen Royals, who was Rice’s primary substitute in Week 4.