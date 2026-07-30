Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Chiefs’ Controversial Arrowhead Exit With Message to Fans

Andy Reid is embracing the Kansas City Chiefs‘ future, even as the franchise’s planned departure from Arrowhead Stadium continues to divide fans.

During training camp on July 29, the Chiefs head coach addressed the team’s highly debated move to a new domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, acknowledging the long-standing rivalry between Kansas and Missouri while encouraging fans to continue supporting the franchise.

His comments came one day after Chiefs president Mark Donovan shared new details about the stadium project, including the playing surface, the team’s long-term plans for training camp and the organization’s goal of bringing a Super Bowl to Kansas City.

Andy Reid Addresses Chiefs’ Arrowhead Exit With Message to Fans

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The Chiefs’ planned move across the state line has sparked criticism from some fans who believe the franchise should remain at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Reid, however, sees the move differently.

“From the coach’s standpoint, I think that’s a beautiful thing. Getting a new stadium, I think it’s great for both Kansas and Missouri,” Reid told reporters.

“Opportunity to have a first-class stadium here, and with all the modern innovations that have come out in stadium building, it will be there. And so I think that’s a beautiful thing when it’s all said and done.”

Reid also addressed the historic rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, noting that he understands the emotions surrounding the move after coaching at the University of Missouri from 1989 through 1991.

“And I know how competitive, I mean, I coached at the University of Missouri, man, I know how competitive Missouri and Kansas are,” Reid said.

“But we’re just 20 minutes away, right? It’s just 20 minutes away, and keep coming, right? You keep coming when we get to that point.”

The Chiefs’ new domed stadium is scheduled to open before the 2031 NFL season.

Chiefs Reveal New Stadium Plans and Super Bowl Ambitions

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Before the team’s first full-squad practice at training camp, Donovan outlined several new details about the stadium project.

The team expects the new venue to feature a natural grass playing surface despite being fully enclosed.

Donovan also confirmed the organization intends to aggressively pursue some of the biggest sporting events in the world once the stadium opens, including a Super Bowl and the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

“We’re probably going to be early bidders on most things,” Donovan said.

The Chiefs are already discussing the possibility of hosting the NFL’s championship game in either 2033, 2034 or 2035.

Donovan said the organization has been working closely with Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission as those conversations continue.

Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson said the region has already demonstrated its ability to host major events.

“Kansas City has proven it can successfully host the world’s premier sporting events,” Nelson said in a statement to FOX4.

“Thanks to the strength of our community, infrastructure, and dedicated partners, the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup reinforced that Kansas City is built for the biggest stages.”

She added, “We look forward to building on that momentum as we pursue future opportunities to bring more world-class sporting events to our region and advancing our mission of making Kansas City an even better place through sports.”