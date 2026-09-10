Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sends Candid 2-Word Message to Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs are growing tired of talking and are ready to take the field in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

On Thursday the Chiefs returned to the practice field. Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media afterwards, as did quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receive Rashee Rice, and safety Alohi Gilman (H/T Nick Jacobs).

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sends Short and Sweet Message to WR Rashee Rice

It was apparent during Reid’s press conference that he is weary with discussing topics such as Mahomes’ return, offensive tackle Josh Simmons’ injury status, as well as Rice’s injury and off-the-field issues. When asked what expectations he has for Rice this season after everything he’s been through, Reid shook his head and answered with just two words.

“Go play,” Reid said.

At the end of the day, that’s all Rice and the Chiefs can do. Rice’s issues have been talked to death, and now he has to go prove he can stay healthy, remain out of trouble, and produce like a No. 1 wide receiver. He is entering a contract year, so his NFL future has plenty at stake in 2026.

Rashee Rice ‘pretty sure’ he’s at 100%

When Rice took the podium Thursday, he was immediately asked how he’s feeling physically.

“I pushed myself everyday to get to 100%,” Rice said. “I even spent extra time in the training room. I’m pretty sure I’m 100%, but I’m just ready to get to the game.”

Rice went on to say that he feels like he is actually in better shape now than he was last season.

“Truthfully speaking, I think I’m more in shape than I was, and more confident in being in the spots I have to be as far as being on the same page as Pat,” Rice said. “We’re both coming off of injury, so we’re seeing ourselves get back to our full potential.”

Rice and Mahomes have typically had a strong rapport when playing together. The two will look to play a full season together for the first time since 2023. Rice was not Mahomes’ top target for most of that year since Rice was a rookie, but now the duo could put up huge numbers together with Rice now a WR1.