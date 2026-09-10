Patrick Mahomes Reveals Potential Limitations He’ll Face Week 1

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been officially confirmed to play in Week 1’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes worked relentlessly to get himself in this position. He is playing just nine months after tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee in December of last season. The question moving forward will be if he can get back to his previous form.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Expects to Be Himself in Week 1

Mahomes spoke to the media on Thursday, and naturally was asked if he believes whether or not he’ll be able to play without limitations against the Broncos.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes said. “I think it’s going to be hard for me to not be myself once I step on the field. If you saw me in training camp, the moment stuff started happening I just became a competitor. I don’t think it’ll be anything crazy, just go out there and play football. Usually you get hit once or twice and you’re like yeah, I gotta go out there and play.”

Mahomes Won’t Turn Competitiveness off

As he continued to speak to the media, Mahomes repeatedly stated that he won’t shy away from doing things his way while on the field, but will be smart in certain situations.

“That’s what makes me who I am, I just love competing,” Mahomes said. “Playing quarterback is one thing, but you gotta love competing to have success in this league. You see that with the guys around this league nowadays. I’ll try not to lay any blocks, unless it’s needed. But other than that, I’m going to go out there and be myself and play football. We built up all this strength over the offseason for that, so why not go out and maximize it?”

Everybody will collectively hold their breath when Mahomes takes his first hit on Monday, but hopefully it will help loosen him up and give him confidence. He received plenty of work during training camp, so he should be in the swing of game speed. Look for Mahomes to get rid of the ball quickly and lean on his playmakers early on.