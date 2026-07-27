Chiefs’ Andy Reid Breaks Silence With an Update on Eric Bieniemy After Family Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid publicly addressed offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s family tragedy for the first time after Bieniemy left training camp following the shooting of his wife, Mia Bieniemy.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, July 27, Reid offered his support for the veteran coach while sharing a positive update on Mia’s condition.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB, and you hate seeing those things happen. Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Reid also confirmed there is no timetable for Bieniemy’s return to the team as he remains with his family.

Andy Reid Announces Chiefs’ Coaching Plan During Eric Bieniemy’s Absence

With Bieniemy away from the team indefinitely, Reid announced that pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier will assume offensive coordinator responsibilities until Bieniemy returns.

Reid said there is currently no timeline for when Bieniemy will be back with the organization.

The coaching change comes after Bieniemy left the Chiefs to support his wife following the shooting.

Taylor also reported on X, “Eric Bieniemy has left the Chiefs to support Mia, his wife, & was not in attendance at today’s training camp practice.”

Before Monday’s workout, The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney also reported that Bleymaier had already assumed Bieniemy’s on-field responsibilities.

“Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier has taken over Eric Bieniemy’s on-field duties here in St. Joe Monday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will address the media after practice,” Sweeney wrote on X.