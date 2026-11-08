Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Bleak Injury Update on Xavier Worthy

After dropping two games in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Both the offense and defense played well during the 35-12 victory, but special teams continued to struggle. The Chiefs had the game well in hand during the fourth quarter, but unfortunately a key player sustained what could prove to be a significant injury.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Confirms WR Xavier Worthy Injured His Hamstring vs. Jets

While speaking to the media after the game, coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Xavier Worthy “tweaked” his hamstring. He also noted that there is currently no timeline for Worthy’s recovery. Worthy hurt his hamstring after catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a little over six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

It was a non-contact injury for Worthy, who appeared to trip on the grass and lose his footing. He immediately grabbed his hamstring in clear agony and did not return to the game. Worthy was having a solid game against New York, catching all six of his targets for 48 yards. He has done a good job remaining healthy this season after an injury-riddled 2025.

Chiefs Expected to Push for a WR Before Trade Deadline

We are just two days away from the NFL trade deadline, which is Tuesday, November 10 at 3:00 CT. Multiple insiders and media outlets have confirmed that Kansas City will do all it can to acquire a wide receiver. The pressure to do so may have been turned up even more given Worthy’s injury.

Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts is the one receiver in the league that is nearly a lock to get traded. The Chiefs have had reported interest in him, but are still monitoring other options. Downs would certainly fit in Kansas City’s offense well, but isn’t really a No. 1 caliber WR. Whether or not the Chiefs will be able to get someone of that status is murky at best.

Other names that have been linked to K.C. include Brian Thomas Jr., George Pickens, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Godwin — though nothing is confirmed. If the Chiefs do acquire someone, expect them to be thrown right into the mix and be made a big part of the offense.