Chiefs Urged to Target Super Bowl Champion WR Before Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to make a deal ahead of November 10th’s trade deadline.

Most believe it will be for a wide receiver, though pass rusher and offensive tackle can’t be totally ruled out. If the Chiefs are going to contend for the Super Bowl, they will likely need a boost — especially after losing back-to-back games.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Target Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in Trade

The NFL Nation staff at ESPN named a trade target for each team on Wednesday morning. Analyst Seth Walder believes the Chiefs should pursue wide receiver Chris Godwin from the Buccaneers.

“In Godwin, the Chiefs would get a veteran player who is past his prime — just 1.2 yards per route run this season — but could still be an asset. Godwin is playing on a fully guaranteed $22 million salary, so this trade would involve the Bucs converting almost all of Godwin’s remaining money into a signing bonus before dealing him in exchange for a draft pick. Tampa Bay would be unlikely to keep Godwin on his current contract in 2027, so if the Bucs believe they are out of contention this season, it could make sense to get something for him now.”

Would Chris Godwin Move the Needle for Chiefs?

Godwin has an impressive resume. He is a former Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion (defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV). He also has four 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt.

However, his last was in 2023, and his receiving yardage total has significantly dropped in each season since. Injuries have played a role in that, as Godwin has missed 17 games over the past two years. He’s off to a middling start in 2026, posting 27 receptions for 243 yards thus far.

In Godwin’s defense, he has had inconsistent quarterback play from Baker Mayfield and various other backups. His 243 yards would actually be tied with Rashee Rice for the most among all Chiefs wide receivers.

Godwin could be a nice safety valve option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, especially on third down situations. However, what Kansas City’s offense sorely needs is a deep threat that can replace the injured Tyquan Thornton, and that is not something Godwin would provide. While he may give the offense a bit of a boost, he isn’t likely a needle mover.