Andy Reid Sends Crystal Clear Message to Harrison Butker at Halftime vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs are up 14-12 on the New York Jets at halftime.

Kansas City’s defense is doing a great job of limiting the Jets to field goals. Offensively, running back Kenneth Walker III has two receiving touchdowns. However, as it has for most of the season, special teams has been a struggle.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sends Crystal Clear Message to K Harrison Butker at Halftime

Butker missed another field goal attempt, failing to connect on a 51-yarder as time expired in the first half. His first attempt was from 58 yards, which he also missed. However, an offsides penalty by New York gave Butker another opportunity, but he couldn’t take advantage of it.

During a quick interview with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, Reid was blunt when asked about what he needs to see from Butker moving forward.

“I need to see it go in,” Reid said of Butker’s field goal attempts.

Reid did not seem like he was in a great mood, understandably so. If the game comes down to a field goal attempt by Butker, the Chiefs may be in big trouble. We might see the offense stay on the field and go for it more often on fourth downs.

Justin Tucker’s Opportunity May be Coming

Kansas City signed Tucker a few weeks ago to put some pressure on Butker. The idea was to fix Butker and not have to go to Tucker, but its likely we’re past that now.

“We love Harrison,” Reid said a couple of weeks ago. “He’s one of my favorite guys. Sometimes things don’t go quite the way you want them, and you work on that. He understands the business and how it works. We had a practice squad position open, so for security we brought him (Tucker) in and put him in that spot. Butker gets it. He knows that it’s part of this business. He’s struggled a little bit, and he gets that he needs to pick it up.”

Tucker reportedly had a strong workout for the Chiefs when they brought him in. He is one of the best kickers in NFL history, but his off-the-field sexual misconduct issues derailed his career.