Chiefs Predicted to Succeed Andy Reid With Elite NFC Play-Caller

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t likely to move on from head coach Andy Reid this year or next offseason, but a change at the top of the coaching staff could come as soon as two years down the road either because Reid chooses to retire or if the team’s struggles in 2025 continue moving forward.

Reid’s future with the Chiefs was a topic of discussion on the Wednesday, September 9 edition of “The Ringer Fantasy Football Show.”

“I kinda think if the Chiefs miss the playoffs again, I think people are gonna have whispers about Andy Reid should be out as the coach,” host Danny Heifetz contended. “I think you can miss the playoffs with [Patrick] Mahomes once, but once you do it twice…”

Co-host Danny Kelly pushed back, saying there is no way Kansas City will even consider firing Reid next offseason regardless of how well the team does or does not play.

“I don’t think they’re gonna fire him after this season,” Heifetz added. “But if they miss the playoffs again, they’re gonna go into [2027] and they’re gonna be like, ‘OK, well you can’t miss the playoffs with Mahomes three times.'”

Kyle Shanahan Dubbed Perfect Fit to Eventually Succeed Andy Reid in Kansas City

Heifetz then suggested that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, arguably the top offensive mind in the NFL currently, is the logical successor to Reid whenever the time comes (and for whatever reason).

Shanahan has led the 49ers to two Super Bowl appearances, both of which the Niners lost to Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“The coach of the Chiefs in 2029 should just be Kyle Shanahan,” Heifetz continued. “Because Andy Reid is gonna be 70 … he’s no longer the best coach in the NFL. And Kyle Shanahan is kind of the perfect person. The Niners thing seems exhausting, and Kyle Shanahan kind of is Andy Reid, honestly.

“If you look at Andy Reid’s tenure with the [Philadelphia] Eagles and just making NFC Championship games, not getting over the hump, offensive genius with game management things, runs an incredible old school program,” Heifetz added.

“I think there’s something there,” co-host Craig Horlbeck responded. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take Patrick Mahomes, that sounds great.'”

Andy Reid’s Coaching Record Among Best in NFL History

Reid has been to six Super Bowls across his 27 years as a head coach (one with the Eagles, five with the Chiefs) and has won three rings (all with Kansas City).

His all-time regular season record is 279-157-1, while he is 28-17 in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Shanahan has been to two Super Bowls as head coach of the 49ers, losing both. He is 82-67 during the regular season and 9-5 in the playoffs.

Reid has talked about the prospect of retirement in recent years, though he has not indicated at any point when he might consider leaving the Chiefs and the game of football for good.