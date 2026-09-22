Chiefs Have Already Matched a 2025 Season-High

After winning in blowout fashion during their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs had to squeeze out a tight victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

The Chiefs beat the Colts 33-30 in overtime, and it took the entire overtime quarter to do so. The teams traded field goals during the extra period, then kicker Harrison Butker nailed the game-winner as time expired.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Already Matched Their Win Total of One-Score Games From 2025

In 2024 the Chiefs were a historic 11-0 in games decided by one score or less. Unfortunately, the tide turned dramatically in 2025, as they went a league-worst 1-9 in one-score games. With their win over Indianapolis, the 2026 Chiefs are off to a good start in that department. After the game, coach Andy Reid said he was happy with the way his team fought through adversity.

“It was great that they competed for four quarters,” Reid said. “You’re going to have this, the parody of this league is crazy. You’re going to have some one-score games that you got to bear down on in the fourth quarter, and our guys did that.”

Kansas City trailed the Colts at three different points throughout the game. It had its back up against the wall during Indianapolis’ final drive of overtime, as the Colts were just 17 yards away from a game-winning touchdown.

Chiefs Are Better Equipped to Handle One-Score Games in 2026

Reid went on to say that he likes the attributes his team has to win more one-score games this season.

“The ball bounces funny ways,” Reid continued. “Things happen. It bounced the year before for us where we got all the one-score wins, and last year it didn’t. I’m sure there’s going to be other ones down the road here where we’re going to have to fight like that. The guys did a nice job of pushing through and not getting down. It was an obvious look where we could have really sunk and felt sorry for ourselves on that last catch, but they didn’t do that.”

The catch Reid referred to was a 48-yard completion from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell during overtime. It initially appeared that Treadwell fumbled the ball after catching it, but replay revealed that he was touched down. That set the Colts up nicely with a chance to win the game, but Kansas City held them to a field goal.