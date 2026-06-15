Chiefs’ ‘Best Case Scenario’ Would Return Them to Elite Status

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to return to elite form sooner rather than later.

They will need some things to go in their favor, but it could happen as soon as this upcoming season. In 2022 many thought the Chiefs would take a step back after retooling a large portion of their roster, but they went on to a 14-3 regular season record and won Super Bowl LVII. Can Kansas City replicate that formula and result again in 2026?

QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Kenneth Walker Hold Fate of Kansas City Chiefs Offense in Their Hands

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently identified a best — and worst — case scenario for every offensive unit in the NFL. When he got to the Chiefs, Knox pointed to Kenneth Walker III reinvigorating Kansas City’s rushing attack.

“The once-vaunted Kansas City Chiefs offense had two big problems in 2025, even before Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear. They lacked reliable pass-catchers who could generate big plays, and they struggled to field a functional ground game. Ideally, the offseason addition of reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III will take care of the second problem.”

Walkers is definitely an upgrade over what the Chiefs have had at the running back position during the past several years. With Mahomes coming off the ACL and LCL tear, it stands to reason that K.C. will commit to running the ball more than usual in 2026. Mahomes and Walker gelling together should lead to a balanced and dangerous offense.

“While Kansas City’s receiving corps is still questionable, the Chiefs will need Mahomes to be healthy and at 100 percent for most of the season to significantly rebound in the passing game. Fortunately, Mahomes is recovering well and was even a participant at OTAs. If Walker can deliver a top-tier rushing attack and Mahomes can, well, be Mahomes, Kansas City should return to having an above-average offense.”

Chiefs’ WR Woes Could Hold Offense Back

Unfortunately, Knox also has a legitimate concern for Kansas City’s offense, which could lead to its worst case scenario.

“Even if Mahomes is healthy, that won’t be enough to guarantee a potent passing attack. Kansas City’s receiving corps wasn’t nearly good enough in 2025, and the Chiefs have done nothing to address it, aside from drafting Cyrus Allen in the sixth round. Top receiver Rashee Rice, meanwhile, is recovering from knee surgery and had his rehab interrupted when he was ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence for violating his probation.”

If you could guarantee Rice to be available for the entirety of the 2026 season, the Chiefs’ passing attack will likely be fine. However, it is a huge risk to be anywhere near confident in Rice, due to both injury issues and off-the-field trouble. Other K.C. pass catchers are either unproven or have a low ceiling.

“The depth behind Rice at receiver is shaky—Xavier Worthy is the only other returning wideout who topped 500 yards last season—and star tight end Travis Kelce (36) isn’t getting any younger. In a worst-case scenario, Mahomes is healthy enough to make Kansas City playoff-relevant, but the Chiefs simply lack the skill players to be an actual postseason threat.”

The Chiefs could still add another veteran free agent receiver to their roster, such as Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs. They don’t appear to be in a rush to do that, and may want to give their young guys a long, hard look during training camp before making a move. Several WRs stepped up in place of Rice during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.