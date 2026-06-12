Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp Winners and Losers

Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp is officially in the books.

The team will now get their last break of the offseason before gathering for training camp in late July, kicking off the grind of the 2026 season. Coach Andy Reid told the media on Thursday that he is pleased with how offseason activities have unfolded so far.

“It’s great to get these young guys in and our new players incorporated in the offense, defense and special teams,” said Reid. “I like the effort that they put forward — the veterans included. We had great attendance for everything, so that was a plus, too.”

Winners From Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Mandatory Minicamp

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they had several more winners than losers during minicamp. Let’s take a look at them.

WR Xavier Worthy

With Rashee Rice out, Worthy has worked as Kansas City’s No. 1 receiver throughout all of OTAs and minicamp. Although he wore the yellow non-contact jersey after having surgery on his torn labrum back in January, Worthy assured everyone that was out of precaution. Worthy has received a lot of praise from his coaches for the strides he is making.

OT Kahlil Benson

Benson has made a huge first impression on the Chiefs coaching staff since being signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this spring. Reid said that Benson will be in the mix for the starting right tackle job, along with Jaylon Moore and Esa Pole. Those words were backed up by the team trading Wanya Morris on Thursday.

WR Jeff Caldwell

The Chiefs raised eyebrows when they signed Caldwell as an undrafted free agent. Caldwell possesses elite physical traits, and could earn a roster spot with a strong showing in training camp and preseason. He’s off to a good start, as he made perhaps the most eye-popping play of minicamp, making a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the back of the endzone.

CB Nohl Williams

Williams is expected to step into a starting role this season after flashing as a role player in 2025. Many believe he is a star in the making and is poised to have a breakout 2026 season. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen stated that Williams made several plays on the ball throughout minicamp, including an interception.

WR Jalen Royals

Royals uniquely benefitted from Rice’s absence, as the two are very similar players — from their build, strong hands, and yards after the catch abilities. Royals caught multiple touchdown passes during minicamp. If Rice has to miss anymore time, Royals could be the guy who steps up in his place, taking on a vital role in the Chiefs’ passing game.

QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is a winner simply by just being able to participate. He is just six months removed from ACL and LCL surgery in his left knee, but took part in every OTA and minicamp practice. Mahomes still isn’t cleared for team work, but has been doing individual and 7-on-7 drills. All eyes will be on Mahomes during training camp as he looks to be ready for Week 1.

Losers From Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Mandatory Minicamp

It’s great when players step up, but it’s bad news for some. Here are a few players who didn’t get a great shake during minicamp.

WR Rashee Rice

This is an obvious one. Rice is currently finishing up a 30-day jail sentence, while also rehabbing from knee surgery. He has missed a lot of valuable offseason work with the team, and has a long way to go to get back in the groove of things. As we hit on above, several young receivers stepped up during his absence.

OT Jaylon Moore

Moore hasn’t necessarily done anything wrong, but the emergence of Benson and second-year player Esa Pole doesn’t bode well for him. Both are significantly younger and cheaper. Moore will have to lean on his veteran experience and have a good camp to earn the starting RT job, but Pole and Benson will be breathing down his neck.

CB Kaiir Elam

The Chiefs signed Elam during free agency. He was a first-round draft pick in 2022, and the team will try to get him to live up to that potential. However, the return of L’Jarius Sneed won’t do Elam any favors. With guys like Sneed, Williams, Kristian Fulton, and Mansoor Delane firmly ahead of him, Elam faces an uphill battle to make the roster.