Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says 3 Words on Reported DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade with the Tennessee Titans for veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who is a former three-time first-team All-Pro and a former seven-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher — ahead of Week 8.

This development is not a rumor, it is a fact that has been reported on by several NFL insiders including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero among others. Having said that, the deal was not completely official by the time head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on October 23, so when the long-time HC was asked if Hopkins was in the building and if he’d be practicing this week, his response was quite blunt.

“I know nothing,” the Chiefs HC told reporters with a straight face that carried a hint of a smile.

Reid wouldn’t even comment on Hopkins as a player on Wednesday of Week 8, noting earlier that “[general manager Brett] Veach is dealing with all of that,” and that he’s “hush” on the subject.

It appears we’ll have to wait until Friday, October 25, to hear more from Reid about the Hopkins addition.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Talks WR Additions, ‘Contested-Catch’ Threats Working Within KC Offense

When superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes II spoke on October 23, following Reid, reporters attempted to ask him about the Hopkins trade without ever saying the veteran playmaker’s name. And those tactics worked better on Mahomes than his head coach.

“I think the biggest thing is just getting [a new addition] with the coaches,” Mahomes first replied, after being asked about the “process” of getting an acquisition ready for a game in just a few days’ time.

“I think the coaches do a great job of getting guys up to speed, and you’ve seen that throughout this year already,” he continued. “Bringing in guys. Getting them up to speed fast. And then letting them go out there and make an impact and do what they’re great at.”

Mahomes added that as a quarterback, he mainly attempts to get “on the same page” as any other new offensive pieces before kickoff.

More directly, a media member followed up by asking Mahomes how he feels about wide receivers that are “good at contested catches” — something Hopkins has been known for throughout his NFL career. Despite some laughter from another reporter, Mahomes answered the question seriously once again.

“I think in my time, we’ve had receivers that can make some of those contested catches,” the QB said. “Once you build that relationship and build that trust, you put them up there and let guys go out there and make plays. I think that’s what’s special about Coach Reid’s offense — it adapts to whoever’s in there. He has different ways he can utilize [a player’s] strengths.”

Mahomes concluded that “it’s my job to go out there and give [pass-catchers] chances to go out there and make plays.”

Full Details of Chiefs & Titans Trade for DeAndre Hopkins: Report

Several hours after the initial report of a trade, Rapoport shared the “full details” of the deal, including the exact draft compensation and financial stipulations.

“Chiefs get DeAndre Hopkins,” he began. “Titans get a fifth-round pick that elevates to a fourth rounder if KC makes the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60% of the snaps.”

Rapoport added that Tennessee will “eat $2.5 [million] in salary,” and in a separate post, Pelissero reported that Kansas City will pay “about $3.2M” for 11 games of Hopkins — plus a potential playoff run.

According to Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick and Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, Hopkins was not at Chiefs practice on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the wideout will be able to suit up in Week 8, assuming the trade is completed before then.