Chiefs’ Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Team’s Trade Deadline Plans

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of at least a couple of reinforcements on the offensive side of the football, and head coach Andy Reid addressed generally the team’s trade plans ahead of the league’s Tuesday deadline.

Kansas City saw Xavier Worthy leave its win over the New York Jets on Sunday with a hamstring strain, with Reid describing the speedy wide receiver as “day-to-day” moving forward. And while that is certainly better than week-to-week or an unknown timeline, it only adds urgency around the team’s greatest need — more pass-catchers for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“As you know, Brett (Veach) always keeps his eyes open,” Reid told reporters on Monday, November 9. “I don’t have to say anything, but he’s always looking and trying to improve to roster, and so that part hasn’t changed. He’s out there searching and doing his due diligence with his guys.”

Chiefs Need Speedy Wide Receiver With Size for Patrick Mahomes

Veach and company’s search for prospects is likely over, though its hunt for deals to be made is probably in high gear with the deadline just a little over 24 hours away.

Insiders have most commonly connected Josh Downs of the Colts to the Chiefs in trade rumors, though he is an undersized player who most frequently occupies the slot. And while Downs can create separation and do some things with the football in his hands, he is not the deep threat that the team has been missing since Tyquan Thornton dislocated his ankle in Week 4.

One player who could be that is Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are among the top contenders in the AFC and are buying on Monday, not selling, with the acquisitions of star safety Jesse Bates from the Falcons and former Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

But Jacksonville is in an odd place with Thomas, who had a monster rookie campaign of 10 TDs and nearly 1,300 yards before regressing in Year 2 and all but falling out of the rotation to this point in the 2026 campaign. He has caught one pass for 12 yards in the past four games, which happened to be a touchdown. However, Thomas has seen just seven targets over that stretch.

After hammering the Jets (2-7) at Arrowhead Stadium by 23 points yesterday, the Chiefs may have officially laid low New York’s season and solidified the Jets’ position as deadline sellers. In that case, there could be a deal to be made involving Adonai Mitchell, a hyper athletic wideout with size and long speed who could fill the role Kansas City is missing.

Chiefs’ Offensive Line in Need of Upgrades, Particularly at Tackle Position

The Chiefs could also use some help on the offensive line, namely at the tackle positions with Josh Simmons out due to a back injury, Jaylon Moore day-to-day after an injury on Sunday and undrafted rookie Khalil Benson starting on the left side, but struggling in pass protection.

But offensive line, particularly at the tackle positions, is among the hardest units to fill with talent. That is true during the offseason, but particularly at the trade deadline because of a lack of requisite talent league-wide that creates a supply-and-demand issue — especially once in-season injuries began to factor into the talent pool.

Kansas City could turn to former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker in free agency who has been available since the preseason. Decker started 140 games for the Lions over a 10-year run and is a former Pro Bowler now in his early 30s.