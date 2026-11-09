Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Patrick Mahomes’ Official Injury Status for Week 10

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes overcame an injury scare during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 9 victory over the New York Jets.

Late in the second quarter, Mahomes got his arm tangled with Jets pass rusher David Bailey on a passing attempt, and hurt his elbow. It looked like a serious injury at the time, but incredibly Mahomes was able to return to the game without missing a single snap.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Labels QB Patrick Mahomes as Day-to-Day for Week 10

While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Andy Reid hit Mahomes with the dreaded “day-to-day” label in regards to his availability for the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Patrick is really day-to-day right now,” Reid said. “It was more positive news than negative news on Patrick. It looks like it’s just a matter of some rehab in there, and getting rid of some soreness. We’ll just see where it goes from there. I have seen him today, he’s in good spirits.”

Reid was also asked whether or not Mahomes will take his usual amount of reps during practice this week.

“Give me a couple of days on that,” Reid responded. “We have to get out there and do it. We’ll see where he’s at. He feels pretty good today, we’ll see where it goes. He’s sore. I’m glad we’re not practicing today.”

Reid Updates Injuries on Xavier Worthy and Jaylon Moore

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and right tackle Jaylon Moore both exited Sunday’s contest against the Jets with injuries. Worthy hurt his hamstring in a non-contact play after catching a pass during the fourth quarter.

Reid called it a tweak after the game, and on Monday gave him the same “day-to-day” label as Mahomes. Worthy was having a solid outing before going down, catching all six of his targets for 48 yards.

Moore injured his ankle late in the third quarter against New York. He did not return, and was replaced by Joshua Ezeudu. Moore was struggling mightily against Bailey throughout the game. Like Worthy and Mahomes, Reid said Moore’s status is also day-to-day. The Chiefs return to the practice field on Wednesday.