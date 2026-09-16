Andy Reid Sends Warning to Chiefs Rookies After Week 1 Win

There wasn’t a lot to complain about for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

The Chiefs were impressive on offense and defense during their season opener. One of the most encouraging parts of the game was the many contributes they received from their rookies. The early returns on Kansas City’s 2026 NFL Draft class have been very promising.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sends Warning to His Rookies

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday as the Chiefs hit the practice field to begin preparations for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. He acknowledged the impressive performance of his rookies against the Broncos, but noted that he also warned them that they are now on tape for other teams to see.

“Brett (Veach) did a nice job of bringing the guys in and drafting them,” Reid said of his rookies. “It was good to see. The thing I mentioned to them, there’s tape out there now. Whatever hiccups you had, you got to fix those. You know these other coaches are pretty creative people, and the players study you.”

The big test now for the Chiefs rookies is to adjust to how the rest of the league adjusts to them. Things won’t always go as smoothly as they did against the Broncos, and they will be put in many more situations they haven’t been in.

Multiple Rookies Set to Have Big Roles for Chiefs in 2026

Kansas City embraced a youth movement during the offseason, particularly on defense. Cornerback Mansoor Delane, as well as defensive linemen R Mason Thomas and Peter Woods, will be key pieces of the unit for a long time.

Before sustaining a shoulder injury, Delane made an instant impact in his debut, intercepting quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of the game. Thomas also made his presence felt, posting two tackles, two QB pressures, and a sack.

Woods was also disruptive, recording two tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defensed. On the offensive side of the ball, running back Emmett Johnson got in some quality work in relief of starter Kenneth Walker III. Johnson finished the game with eight carries for 24 yards, as well as two receptions for 44 yards.