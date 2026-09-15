Chiefs’ 2026 Draft Class Makes Big Statement vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs showed that the future is bright during their Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos.

There were many standout individual performances for the Chiefs, led by new running back Kenneth Walker III. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes proved that he is healthy as well. However, perhaps the most encouraging development was how impressive multiple players from the 2026 draft class were.

Kansas City Chiefs 1st-round picks Mansoor Delane, Peter Woods Make Stellar Debuts

The Chiefs had three picks in the top 100 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and we knew it would be crucial for them to hit on those selections. If Week 1 was any indication of what’s to come, the Chiefs may have it a home run with the class.

No. 5 overall pick cornerback Mansoor Delane set the tone right off the bat, picking off Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of the game. Unfortunately, Delane injured his shoulder on the play and was unable to return. If he can put his injury woes behind him, Delane appears to have all the tools of an elite cornerback.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods, who Kansas City selected 29th overall, also flashed. Woods racked up two tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defensed. His impressive combination of power and quickness was on full display, and he showed he can be a valuable member of the defensive line rotation this season.

R Mason Thomas, Emmett Johnson Also Shine in Debuts

The Chiefs’ second round pick, defensive end R Mason Thomas, was a pain in Nix’s side all night. Thomas recorded his first career sack, along with two tackles and two QB pressures. He showed off his quick first step off the line of scrimmage, something Kansas City’s defense has sorely lacked over the past couple of years.

Moving to the offensive side of the ball, running back Emmett Johnson got in some quality work in relief of Walker. Johnson finished the game with eight carries for 24 yards, as well as two receptions for 44 yards. Johnson was the Chiefs’ standout player from preseason, and he carried that momentum into Week 1. He and Walker project to make a dynamic one-two punch moving foward.