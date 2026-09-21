Chiefs Announce Historic Travis Kelce News During Colts Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to prove age is just a number during his 14th season in the NFL.

During Kansas City’s 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Kelce registered three catches with a team-high 71 receiving yards. In the third quarter, Kelce made NFL history — surpassing Jason Witten to have the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history (13,047+).

The 36-year-old spoke about the achievement on the last episode of his “New Heights” podcast. He called an “absolute honor” to be in the same conversation with these NFL greats.

“When I moved to tight end, guys like Jason Witten were at the helm,” Kelce said. “So I’m looking at who are the best in the world at doing this right now. Tony Gonzalez was there, Jason Witten was right there, Gronk was right there.”

Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, Kelce made NFL history yet again.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Has the Most Yards After Catch of All Time

Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season against the Colts, a 13-yard score in the first half. Kelce continued to be one of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ top targets, during which he made NFL history.

The Chiefs announced that Kelce surpassed Marshall Faulk for the most yards after catch in NFL history. The team’s official account shared the news on X and wrote, “Aaalright nah, @tkelce 🏹.”

For clarity, this is not just a tight end stat — Kelce has the most yards after catch of any position in NFL history.

Travis Kelce’s Wife, Taylor Swift, Cheered the Chiefs Star Against the Colts on Sunday Night Football

Taylor Swift, who cheered Kelce and the Chiefs on at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1, returned for the Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup.

She sat with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. Cameras caught her incredible reaction to Kelce’s first touchdown of the season. She pointed to her enormous custom wedding ring and yelled, “That’s my husband!”

Swift also made history this week. The 14-time Grammy winner released the new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack a month before the couple got married.

The song will debut at No. 1 on US Pop Radio this week, rising two spots and extending her own record with her 16th Pop Airplay No. 1, Billboard reported. Bruno Mars holds second with 13 Pop Airplay No. 1s.

Swift is truly in a league of her own. “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks the first solo female country song to reach No. 1 at US Pop Radio since she did it in 2009 with “You Belong With Me,” per US Radio Updater.