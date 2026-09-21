Taylor Swift Gets Exciting Career News Before Chiefs-Colts Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in primetime when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. The Chiefs are the second team in NFL history to kick off the season with back-to-back primetime games at home.

After defeating the Denver Broncos 31-10 in Week 1, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Co. look to stack another win at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans also hope to see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, supporting the team on September 20.

Swift, who tied the knot with Kelce in front of 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden this summer, proudly showed off her wedding band while sitting in a suite with Tom Cruise, her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and more.

Swift’s presence proved to be good luck. Kelce had a great start to the season, recording three catches with a team-high 71 receiving yards in Week 1. He made NFL history, surpassing Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history (13,047+). Swift is back at Arrowhead for the Colts-Chiefs game, as well.

The pop star is spending a lot of time in Kansas City during the NFL season thus far, Swift and Kelce attended Mahomes’ birthday party at 1587 Prime on Friday night. While Swift continues to support Kelce’s career, she received some incredible news of her own before kickoff.

Taylor Swift’s Single, ‘I Knew It, I Knew You,’ Reached No. 1 on US Pop Radio, Breaking a New Record

A month before Swift and Kelce tied the knot, the 14-time Grammy winner released the new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. The song continues to dominate the charts, marking her first No. 1 country music hit in 13 years.

However, the song will also debut at No. 1 on US Pop Radio this week, rising two spots, extending her own record with her 16th Pop Airplay No. 1, Billboard reported. Brunos Mars owns the second-place with 13 Pop Airplay No. 1s.

Swift is truly in a league of her own. “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks the first solo female country song to reach No. 1 at US Pop Radio since she did it in 2009 with “You Belong With Me,” per US Radio Updater.

Taylor Swift Plans to Attend the 2026 Country Music Awards

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is earning Oscar buzz, also earned Swift a Country Music Award nomination for Single of the Year, her first nod in four years. Swift last won a CMA Award for “Better Man” in 2017, taking home the trophy for Song of the Year.

The 60th annual CMAs take place on Nov. 18 and Swift confirmed that she’ll be there. “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEED MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!” Swift posted on her Instagram Stories. “See you there No. 18” with a cowboy hat emoji.

The awards ceremony takes place on a Wednesday and doesn’t conflict with the Chiefs’ schedule. Kansas City travels to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 on November 15 before hosting the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 in Week 11.