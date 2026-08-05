Kansas City Chiefs Make Another Arrowhead Stadium Announcement Ahead of Controversial Exit

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of the NFL’s most recognizable stadium names.

The organization and G.E.H.A. announced that beginning with the 2026 NFL season, the home of the Chiefs will once again be known simply as Arrowhead Stadium. The decision ends the venue’s naming-rights era while maintaining the partnership between the team and G.E.H.A., which will continue to support several community and military initiatives.

The announcement comes just days after head coach Andy Reid discussed the franchise’s long-term plans to relocate to a new domed stadium in Kansas, saying he believes the move will benefit the organization and the region.

Chiefs Restore the Arrowhead Stadium Name for 2026

The Chiefs and G.E.H.A. described the change as a mutual decision designed to honor the stadium’s history while continuing their partnership off the field.

“Together with the Chiefs, we made the decision to return the stadium to its iconic Arrowhead identity, honoring the legacy, tradition, and community pride it represents,” G.E.H.A. Executive Vice President of Growth and Strategy Raj Vavilala said in a statement, via the Chiefs’ official website.

“We are proud to have been part of this chapter in the stadium’s history and to celebrate the return of a name that is synonymous with Chiefs Kingdom. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Chiefs and investing in programs that make a difference in the communities where our members live, work, and serve.”

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the organization remains committed to working with G.E.H.A. despite the naming change.

“G.E.H.A. is a tremendous partner and this mutual decision reflects a shared commitment to honoring the rich history of Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs organization,” Donovan said.

“We are thrilled to continue working with G.E.H.A. on all of the key community, military, and veteran-focused programs that they have helped us bring to life over the years.”

G.E.H.A. will continue sponsoring the Chiefs Military Mission, which supports active-duty military members, veterans and their families through year-round initiatives, including military base visits, holiday outreach, training camp events and the club’s annual Salute to Service game.

The partnership also includes support for the Joe Delaney Learn to Swim Program, TeamSmile, Kingdom Kids and the annual Kingdom Kids Wonderland event at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid Embraces Chiefs’ Future Stadium Plans

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While the return of the Arrowhead Stadium name celebrates the franchise’s history, the Chiefs continue planning for their future.

During training camp, Reid addressed the organization’s proposed move to a new domed stadium in Kansas, which is scheduled to open before the 2031 season.

The project has generated debate among fans, with some hoping the team would remain at its longtime home in Missouri.

Reid said he understands those emotions but believes the new facility will benefit everyone.

“From the coach’s standpoint, I think that’s a beautiful thing. Getting a new stadium, I think it’s great for both Kansas and Missouri,” Reid told reporters.

“Opportunity to have a first-class stadium here, and with all the modern innovations that have come out in stadium building, it will be there. And so I think that’s a beautiful thing when it’s all said and done.”

Reid also acknowledged the long-running rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, referencing his own coaching experience at the University of Missouri.

“And I know how competitive, I mean, I coached at the University of Missouri, man, I know how competitive Missouri and Kansas are,” Reid said.

“But we’re just 20 minutes away, right? It’s just 20 minutes away, and keep coming, right? You keep coming when we get to that point.”